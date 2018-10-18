Former Manchester United star compares Eden Hazard to Cristiano Ronaldo

Eden Hazard's situation is a lot like Cristiano Ronaldo's was, according to Ronaldo's former teammate

What's the story?

Amidst speculation of a potential move to Real Madrid, Chelsea superstar, Eden Hazard has committed his short-term future to Chelsea, stating that while it was his dream to play for Madrid, he will not leave the Blues hanging to fulfil his dream.

Now, former Manchester United star, Wes Brown, has drawn comparisons between Hazard and Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the Belgian is behaving a lot like Ronaldo did when he wanted to move from Manchester United to Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Speaking to the press last week, Hazard publicly admitted that it is his wish to play for Los Blancos.

"I don't want to say: ‘Yes, I am signing a new contract,’ and then in the end I don't end up signing,” he said.

"So I will see. Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay.”

The heart of the matter

Notably, Hazard's behaviour does resemble Cristiano Ronaldo's. The Portuguese sensation also desired to switch from United to Real Madrid, but refused to leave the club hanging and eventually stayed for an extra season at the Old Trafford-based club, before eventually moving to Madrid the following summer.

Ronaldo's Manchester United teammate at the time, Wes Brown reckons Hazard's current situation is exactly like Ronaldo's.

"You know what, it’s the same situation as Cristiano Ronaldo when he was at United,” Brown told Express Sport.

“Between the lads in the dressing room, [we’d ask him]: ‘Who’s your favourite club?’ And he’d say: ‘I’ve always wanted to play for Real Madrid.'

“[Hazard has] not lied. It’s not like he’s playing rubbish for your club.

“He’s doing the best that he can and it’s just a boyhood dream he’s always had – it was the same with Ronaldo.

“You ask any United player or fan if he disrespected the club, they’d say: ‘Completely not.’ It’s just one of his dreams.”

What's next?

Real Madrid are extremely keen on signing Hazard, and it's also the Belgian's dream to see that happen. As such, the general consensus suggests that the move is inevitable, and Chelsea will eventually have to let go off their talisman.

It's almost as if it's just a question of when.