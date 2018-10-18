×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Former Manchester United star compares Eden Hazard to Cristiano Ronaldo

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
News
165   //    18 Oct 2018, 20:38 IST

Eden Hazard's situation is a lot like Cristiano Ronaldo's was, according to Ronaldo's former teammate
Eden Hazard's situation is a lot like Cristiano Ronaldo's was, according to Ronaldo's former teammate

What's the story?

Amidst speculation of a potential move to Real Madrid, Chelsea superstar, Eden Hazard has committed his short-term future to Chelsea, stating that while it was his dream to play for Madrid, he will not leave the Blues hanging to fulfil his dream.

Now, former Manchester United star, Wes Brown, has drawn comparisons between Hazard and Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the Belgian is behaving a lot like Ronaldo did when he wanted to move from Manchester United to Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Speaking to the press last week, Hazard publicly admitted that it is his wish to play for Los Blancos.

"I don't want to say: ‘Yes, I am signing a new contract,’ and then in the end I don't end up signing,” he said.
"So I will see. Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay.”

The heart of the matter

Notably, Hazard's behaviour does resemble Cristiano Ronaldo's. The Portuguese sensation also desired to switch from United to Real Madrid, but refused to leave the club hanging and eventually stayed for an extra season at the Old Trafford-based club, before eventually moving to Madrid the following summer.

Ronaldo's Manchester United teammate at the time, Wes Brown reckons Hazard's current situation is exactly like Ronaldo's.

"You know what, it’s the same situation as Cristiano Ronaldo when he was at United,” Brown told Express Sport.
“Between the lads in the dressing room, [we’d ask him]: ‘Who’s your favourite club?’ And he’d say: ‘I’ve always wanted to play for Real Madrid.'
“[Hazard has] not lied. It’s not like he’s playing rubbish for your club.
“He’s doing the best that he can and it’s just a boyhood dream he’s always had – it was the same with Ronaldo.
“You ask any United player or fan if he disrespected the club, they’d say: ‘Completely not.’ It’s just one of his dreams.”

What's next?

Real Madrid are extremely keen on signing Hazard, and it's also the Belgian's dream to see that happen. As such, the general consensus suggests that the move is inevitable, and Chelsea will eventually have to let go off their talisman.

It's almost as if it's just a question of when.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Cristiano Ronaldo EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
3 Key things Eden Hazard must do to win the Ballon d’Or
RELATED STORY
3 cheaper options Real Madrid can target instead of Eden...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Eden Hazard will be perfect for Real...
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Eden Hazard if he leaves...
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard makes stunning new revelation about 'dream'...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard or Willian: Who is more important to Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard provides update on his future
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard says Luka Modric deserves...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard should join Real Madrid this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us