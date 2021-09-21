Alan Shearer explains why Premier League giants look 'hard to stop' in title race

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has been left impressed by Chelsea's dominant performances in the opening weeks of the 2021-22 league campaign. The former Newcastle striker has backed Thomas Tuchel's side to win the title this season due to their strength in depth and solidity.

Chelsea have won four and drawn one of their opening five league games this season. The Blues currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with 13 points in five games.

Thomas Tuchel's side have scored 11 goals and conceded just once in five league games this season. This has led Alan Shearer to label them as title favorites.

"The Premier League title race is only just getting started, but Chelsea already look like they will be very hard to stop. Thomas Tuchel's side look seriously impressive right now, but they have done since he took charge in January," Shearer told BBC.

"Even when they are not playing well or things go wrong, like it did when Reece James was sent off at Anfield last month, Chelsea still give very little away. As they showed in their brilliant 3-0 win at Tottenham on Sunday, the Blues have an extremely strong squad and a very good manager too."

Chelsea came away with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool despite going down to 10-men in what was their most difficult game of the season thus far.

Thomas Tuchel's side will host Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in what is set to be a mouth-watering clash between the two title favorites.

Chelsea and Liverpool are early favorites to win the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

Manchester City's lack of an out-and-out striker and Manchester United's issues in defensive midfield have made Chelsea and Liverpool the early favorites to win the Premier League title this season.

The addition of a striker like Romelu Lukaku, who is likely to guarantee any club 20 goals a season, has improved Chelsea massively.

Chelsea's strength in depth could give them the edge over Liverpool, who still lack adequate cover for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The duo are set to leave Liverpool midway through the season to join their respective nations for the Africa Cup of Nations. This could leave Jurgen Klopp desperately short of goal-scoring options in attack.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar