Former Premier League player claims Harry Kane is a better striker than Erling Haaland and Manchester United star

Former Newcastle United midfielder Darren Ambrose has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is better than Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Kane, 29, has been one of the best strikers in the world since breaking into Spurs' first-team during the 2013-14 campaign. He has scored 268 goals and laid out 63 assists in 421 overall appearances for his club.

Spurs' all-time top goalscorer extends his record. Harry Kane has now scored 20+ goals in each of the last nine seasons for Tottenham:◎ 31◎ 28◎ 35◎ 41◎ 24◎ 24◎ 33◎ 27◉ 20Spurs' all-time top goalscorer extends his record. Harry Kane has now scored 20+ goals in each of the last nine seasons for Tottenham: ◎ 31◎ 28◎ 35◎ 41◎ 24◎ 24◎ 33◎ 27 ◉ 20 Spurs' all-time top goalscorer extends his record. 💪 https://t.co/Gw5FjJyEuF

Meanwhile, Haaland has been a force to be reckoned with since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund this season. He has scored 33 goals in 33 games for City across all competitions.

Rashford, on the other hand, is in the form of his life as his 25 goals in 39 matches has been crucial to United's progress this campaign.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Ambrose claimed that Kane is a better striker than either Haaland or Rashford due to his all-round play. He said:

"I was asked who would you take right now, Haaland, Rashford or Kane? I'm maybe being a little bit biased as a Spurs supporter but I'm still taking Kane to lead the line for me. I think in terms of a football player, he's the best out of all three of those. Kane's goals are incredible and his assists, his all-round play is remarkable."

Kane, who has a contract until June 2024 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has been in fine form in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He has registered 20 goals and four assists in 35 overall matches.

With him in the final 16 months of his deal, Kane has been speculated to secure a move to an elite club in search of trophies. Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been linked with a summer transfer.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Man Utd need to strong arm Spurs.”



“You’ve seen what Casemiro can do. Who cares if you over pay? Go & get Harry Kane and you’ll be right up there.”



Jason Cundy urges “Man Utd need to strong arm Spurs.”“You’ve seen what Casemiro can do. Who cares if you over pay? Go & get Harry Kane and you’ll be right up there.”Jason Cundy urges #MUFC to sign Harry Kane this summer 🔴 “Man Utd need to strong arm Spurs.”👏 “You’ve seen what Casemiro can do. Who cares if you over pay? Go & get Harry Kane and you’ll be right up there.”Jason Cundy urges #MUFC to sign Harry Kane this summer 🔥 https://t.co/eXurpWnmdf

Gary Neville claims Manchester United to be Harry Kane's best option in the future

Speaking to Sky Sports, Manchester United great Gary Neville shared his thoughts on Harry Kane's potential future destinations. He said:

"He is a wonderful player, he's a great professional, and I think if he could leave now, and you could get him an exit out of there to a club in Manchester, United or City, I think he would take that opportunity. It's more than likely not going to be City because of their [Erling] Haaland expenditure and what they've done with him, but Manchester United are desperate for a centre-forward."

Ruling Chelsea and Arsenal out as potential suitors, Neville added:

"Chelsea, I can't see him going there. He's loyal to Tottenham and there's a big rivalry with them, so I don't see that happening, even though they do need a centre-forward. He's not going to go to Arsenal, because of the rivalry, so Manchester United is the only option available in England for Harry Kane this summer."

Kane has also scored 201 Premier League goals and is third on the all-time goalscoring list behind Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

