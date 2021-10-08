'Man City could probably double Salah's money'- Kevin Campbell warns Liverpool about contract situation

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell has urged Liverpool to tie Mohamed Salah down to a new contract in the coming months. Campbell believes the likes of Manchester City could offer Mohamed Salah double his current wage if Liverpool do not extend his contract.

Liverpool have focused on extending the contracts of a number of their star players this season, including Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. Mohamed Salah's current contract is set to expire in 2023, but the Egyptian is yet to extend his deal with the Reds.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed an incredible start to the season, scoring nine goals in nine appearances in all competitions. The Egyptian is widely regarded as the best footballer in the world at the moment. Kevin Campbell has urged Liverpool to break the bank to tie him down to a new deal before he gets a better offer from any potential suitors.

'It may sound crazy but it's a definite risk for Liverpool. When you have a player who is doing what Mohamed Salah is doing, normally there are no questions about tying him up. Normally there are no questions about tying him up because that is a priority for the team," Campbell told Football Insider.

'I don't know what's going on inside Liverpool, but I know Salah is out-playing his present contract. 100 percent he is."

Mohamed Salah's incredible start to the season has made Liverpool one of the favorites to win the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool's performance in their 2-2 draw with Manchester City was, however, a source of concern for Jurgen Klopp. The Reds struggled to get into the game and were dominated by Pep Guardiola's side in the first half.

Liverpool could struggled in the absence of Mohamed Salah due to the Africa Cup of Nations

Liverpool's failure to sign a striker this summer could affect them in the near future. Mohamed Salah and Sadio will leave the Reds to join their respective nations for the Africa Cup of Nations midway through the current season.

Liverpool have been heavily reliant on the goal-scoring abilities and creativity of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in the opening stages of this campaign. The Reds are likely to target the signing of a top-quality forward in January to improve their strength in depth in attack.

