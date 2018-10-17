×
Fabio Capello names the player Real Madrid need to sign to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
995   //    17 Oct 2018, 13:14 IST

Udinese v Juventus - Serie A
Udinese v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has named Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi as the player who can replace Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo at the Spanish club.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo moved away from the Liga giants to join Serie A champions Juventus in a staggering £105 million deal this summer.

Despite having taken time to adapt to the Italian league, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now found his feet in the club.

Ronaldo netted 44 goals and bagged eight assists for Real Madrid last season, leaving a massive void at the club on his departure, one they are yet to adequately fill.

The heart of the matter

Former Madrid manager Capello has urged Los Blancos to sign Inter Milan striker Icardi as the potential replacement for Ronaldo.

Speaking to Radio Rai, Capello said, "I am a fan of Icardi, I like him. Real Madrid should make him their priority, because he is the most similar player to Cristiano Ronaldo and is deadly in the penalty box."

"He is the player Ronaldo has been in recent years and Icardi is someone who has that movement and feel for the goal."

"He is a specialist in the penalty area, as was Cristiano Ronaldo, and if you put three balls in the area he hits all three. If I were Real Madrid, I would sign him immediately," he went on to add.

Icardi has had an impressive stint at the San Siro since his move from Sampdoria in 2013.

The striker has netted 112 goals in 190 appearances for the club, and was also the Capocannoniere - the top scorer of the Serie A - twice.

Video

What's next?

A report in Football Italia says that Inter Milan are looking to renew their captain's contract, which expires in 2021. The club plans to extend his stay until 2023 so it would take a significant offer from Madrid to convince the Italian club to part ways with Icardi.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Inter Milan Football Cristiano Ronaldo Mauro Emanuel Icardi Fabio Capello La Liga News
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
