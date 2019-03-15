×
"Ronaldo is a champion but Messi is a genius" -says former Real Madrid manager 

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
271   //    15 Mar 2019, 11:14 IST

FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What is the story?

Former Real Madrid and England manager, Fabio Capello gives his verdict on the old age debate about who is the best player in the world, and by the looks of his comments, he certainly belongs to the Messi camp.

He has also rated Messi as one of the top three players ever to grace the beautiful game, while Ronaldo didn’t make the top three list.

In case you didn’t know….

On Tuesday night, Ronaldo showed the whole world why he is regarded as one of the greatest players of this generation if not the best. His eighth career hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League inspired Juventus to pull off a stunning comeback against the Atlético Madrid. The Spanish side came to Turin with a two-goal advantage, but their old nemesis has haunted them again and turned the tie 3-2 in Juventus’s favour.

On the other hand, The Barcelona ace was in his scintillating best and guided the Catalan side to their 12th consecutive Champions League quarter-final. Barcelona beat Lyon 5-1 on Wednesday night, bagging two goals and two assists. After wasteful finishing in the first leg, it was supposed to a tricky fixture for Barcelona, but Ernesto Valverde’s side made a cake walk, all thanks to Lionel Messi.

The recent performance of these two modern greats has once again opened an old age debate.

The heart of the matter…

When asked about the pair, Capello claimed to Sky Italia as cited by:

“Ronaldo’s an extraordinary footballer, but Messi is a genius,” 

“There are three geniuses in football: Pele, Maradona and Messi. Period. Ronaldo is very strong as he lets you win everything, but Messi is a genius and something else.”

“He invents things that others don’t see. Ronaldo has made himself a champion, but not a genius.”

What’s Next?

Both Messi and Ronaldo will return to domestic action once again with Juventus facing Genoa in Serie A and Barcelona will take on Real Betis in La Liga. They will also have their eyes on the Champions League quarter-final draw on Friday afternoon.

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is freedom" ~Bob Marley
