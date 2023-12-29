Former scout claims failure to bring Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal is his 'biggest disappointment' in his 15 year stint at the London club

Former Arsenal scout Gilles Grimandi has revealed he failed to convince Kylian Mbappe to join the Gunners before his move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The French superstar first captured the imagination of the footballing world seven years ago at AS Monaco. Mbappe put on some extraordinary performances for the Ligue 1 side, racking up 28 goals and 14 assists during the 2016-17 season.

The winger's stellar campaign attracted interest from a host of outfits, including Arsenal. However, the Gunners were unsuccessful in their attempts to lure the France international to north London.

Grimandi admitted it was one of the biggest regrets of his career. He said (via Express Sport):

"I don’t know whether Kylian Mbappe is a realistic target for Arsenal, even if the club wins the Premier League and has a strong season in Europe. We tried to convince him before, in 2016."

"We met his parents in London who came to the training ground and alongside Arsene [Wenger, then manager] and Richard Law [then transfer chief] we travelled to meet Kylian in the South of France."

He added:

"We tried to convince him, but I don’t think it was the best time for us; that meeting took place the day after we’d just lost to Swansea at home in the League, which itself followed a defeat at Old Trafford."

"I remember we had a big game away just three days later against Tottenham, so the timing was not ideal. We tried, and I really don’t think we were far from getting him, but he declined the project and signed a new deal with Monaco."

The former Arsenal scout concluded:

"I’d say it is probably the biggest disappointment in my 15 years as an Arsenal scout, not convincing Kylian Mbappe to sign for the club."

During the summer of 2017, Mbappe joined PSG on loan initially for a season before making his move permanent. The Paris-based club secured his services for a reported €180 million fee.

Grimandi says Kylian Mbappe is 'unlikely' to join Arsenal in the future

Grimandi has offered his opinion on Kylian Mbappe's next destination after PSG. The 2018 World Cup winner's contract at the Parc des Princes is set to expire in 2024.

He took center stage during the 2022 summer transfer window in a dramatic transfer saga involving Real Madrid when his deal at the time was set to conclude in a year. However, PSG convinced their prized winger to remain at the club.

Now, as the former Monaco forward finds himself in a similar position, multiple clubs will certainly be keen to sign him on a free transfer. Speaking about potential suitors for Mbappe, Grimandi said:

"Looking ahead, the best clubs in the world, in which you have to include the English trio of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, should all be trying to sign him because he's a very special talent, and there's a great opportunity for someone to sign him on a free transfer."

He added:

"However, my instinct is that he has a love for Real Madrid and also we have to remember that PSG will be very keen that he remains in Paris, so I do not believe he will arrive at Arsenal, but it would be great if he did of course."