Former Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov drops prediction ahead of Arsenal-Chelsea clash

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to face each other on Matchday 2 of the new Premier League season. Former Spurs striker Dimitar Berbatov has predicted that the Gunners will be in trouble when they host their neighbors on Sunday.

The Bulgarian predicted:

"What a game. I’m going to come out and say that I think Arsenal are going to have a terrible start to the season. Lukaku could feature for the first time since re-joining Chelsea, and I think he will be eager to show what he can do if Arsenal don’t fix their major defensive frailty that they have had for so many years, they are so easily bullied and Lukaku will run riot."

Dimitar Berbatov appears to be an antagonist for Arsenal and it isn't difficult to know why. The striker represented the Gunners' arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur between 2006 and 2008, where he developed a strong antagonism for the Premier League giants.

During his two-year stint at White Hart Lane, the Bulgarian made 102 appearances for the Spurs, with a record of 46 goals and 24 assists to his name. He also represented the likes of Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen before joining Indian outfit Kerala Blasters where he retired in 2018.

Arsenal versus Chelsea: who will win on Sunday?

It promises to be an exciting clash between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening. Both teams will be looking to snatch victory and pick up all three points.

The Blues come into the fixture as the better side after recording a brilliant 3-0 triumph over Crystal Palace last weekend. Arsenal, on the other hand, will be looking to make up for the disappointment they experienced in their first Premier League game. The Gunners lost to newly promoted side Brentford 2-0 on Friday.

As things stand, Liverpool top the Premier League table with two victories from two games so far, although a number of clubs are yet to play their second match. Should Chelsea beat Arsenal, they'll have the chance to go to the top of the table depending on how many goals they score or concede.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar