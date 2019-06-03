×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Former Valencia star believes Reyes does not deserve a tribute like a hero

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
21   //    03 Jun 2019, 10:21 IST

FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v FC Sevilla - UEFA Europa League Final
FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v FC Sevilla - UEFA Europa League Final

What's the story?

Former Valencia goalkeeper Santiago Canizares has shared his views via some controversial tweets, following the tragic death of his compatriot Jose Antonio Reyes, who died in a car crash outside of Seville on Saturday.

In case you didn't know..

Reyes was a part of Arsenal's 2003-2004 invincible Premier League campaign and also played a pivotal role in Real Madrid's 30th La Liga triumph in 2007; scoring twice to seal the win against Mallorca on the last matchday.

The veteran striker was playing for second-division La Liga side Extremadura UD since January 2019.

Reyes was a record five-time Europa League winner. He was confirmed dead, following a car crash outside Seville on Saturday. Reyes' cousin, who was sitting in the back seat also died. However, another cousin named Juan Calderon survived the crash and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

The heart of the matter

Following the tragic death of his former teammate in the Spanish squad, Canizares tweeted:

 "Driving at high speed shows a reprehensible attitude.
"In the accident there have been victims in addition to the driver.
"Reyes does not deserve a tribute like a hero.
"But that does not remove my regret at what happened and I pray for their souls."
Advertisement

Later, the former Valencia goalkeeper clarified his previous comments:

"Of course he deserves a tribute and be remembered for his career and his contribution to football.
"I read a lot of opinions and I respect them all, especially the ones where I'm insulted and despised.
"I just pretend to condemn the insensibility and ask people to think about the mistakes we make, and I believe that's perfectly compatible with the pain."

What's next?

A minute's silent was held before Saturday night's Champions League final meeting between Liverpool and Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football Sevilla FC Football Jose Antonio Reyes
Advertisement
Former Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes passes away in tragic car accident
RELATED STORY
"You will never be forgotten...": Twitter pays tribute to late football star Jose Antonio Reyes
RELATED STORY
10 legends that didn't get the credit they deserved
RELATED STORY
So Long, Jose Antonio Reyes – It’s time for you to grace the stars
RELATED STORY
La Liga: Sevilla and Betis tipped to seal Europa League spots
RELATED STORY
3 Players that will make Arsenal title contenders next season
RELATED STORY
Jose Antonio Reyes leaves legacy of success borne out of Sevilla passion
RELATED STORY
5 legends who unexpectedly played for smaller clubs
RELATED STORY
Top 5 underrated strikers in the world currently
RELATED STORY
4 forwards who have exceeded expectations this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us