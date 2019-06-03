Former Valencia star believes Reyes does not deserve a tribute like a hero

FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v FC Sevilla - UEFA Europa League Final

What's the story?

Former Valencia goalkeeper Santiago Canizares has shared his views via some controversial tweets, following the tragic death of his compatriot Jose Antonio Reyes, who died in a car crash outside of Seville on Saturday.

In case you didn't know..

Reyes was a part of Arsenal's 2003-2004 invincible Premier League campaign and also played a pivotal role in Real Madrid's 30th La Liga triumph in 2007; scoring twice to seal the win against Mallorca on the last matchday.

The veteran striker was playing for second-division La Liga side Extremadura UD since January 2019.

Reyes was a record five-time Europa League winner. He was confirmed dead, following a car crash outside Seville on Saturday. Reyes' cousin, who was sitting in the back seat also died. However, another cousin named Juan Calderon survived the crash and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

The heart of the matter

Following the tragic death of his former teammate in the Spanish squad, Canizares tweeted:

"Driving at high speed shows a reprehensible attitude.

"In the accident there have been victims in addition to the driver.

"Reyes does not deserve a tribute like a hero.

"But that does not remove my regret at what happened and I pray for their souls."

Later, the former Valencia goalkeeper clarified his previous comments:

"Of course he deserves a tribute and be remembered for his career and his contribution to football.

"I read a lot of opinions and I respect them all, especially the ones where I'm insulted and despised.

"I just pretend to condemn the insensibility and ask people to think about the mistakes we make, and I believe that's perfectly compatible with the pain."

What's next?

A minute's silent was held before Saturday night's Champions League final meeting between Liverpool and Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.