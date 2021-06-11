Fortaleza vs Sport Recife prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fortaleza and Sport Recife will trade tackles at the Arena Castelao on Monday in a matchday four fixture in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

The home side come into this game on the back of a convincing 3-0 derby win away to city rivals Ceara on Friday. David Fonseca scored a brace to power Leão do Pici to a 4-1 aggregate victory in the Copa do Brasil.

Eu sei que vocês já viram os gols, mas não custa nada ver de novo, né?



🎥 @geglobo #FortalezaEC #CopaDoBrasil pic.twitter.com/pn8Ed6RzlA — Fortaleza Esporte Clube ⭐️ (@FortalezaEC) June 11, 2021

Sport Recife suffered a 1-0 defeat to Atletico MG on home turf. Hulk scored the game-winning goal in the 14th minute.

Fortaleza's emphatic victory propelled them to the top of the table on goal difference. The Ceara outfit have garnered maximum points from their two games. Sport Recife are in 13th place.

Also Read: Seven greatest Brazilian defenders of all time

Fortaleza vs Sport Recife Head-to-Head

The two clubs have an equal record in their last seven games against one another. They each have three wins apiece, while one game ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in a league game last January when defender Thiago Neves scored the game-winning goal in the 10th minute.

The home side are currently on a 12-game unbeaten run, with eight games in this run ending in a win. Sport Recife are winless in four.

Fortaleza form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Sport Recife form guide: L-D-L-D-W

Also Read: Palmeiras vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fortaleza vs Sport Recife Team News

Fortaleza

The hosts have two players sidelined by injuries. Gustavo Blanco and Jackson have been sidelined by thigh and knee injuries respectively.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Injuries: Gustavo Blanco, Jackson

Suspension: none

Sport Recife

Preparação para mais uma partida segue no Centro de Treinamento rubro-negro 👊 #VamosMeuLeão



📸 @andersonstevens/@sportrecife pic.twitter.com/XkIR82aXRM — Sport Club do Recife (@sportrecife) June 10, 2021

Thiago Lopes and Thiago Neves have both been sidelined by calf injuries. Everaldo and Joao Igor have knee injuries, while Leandro Barcia has also been ruled out with an ACL injury.

Injuries: Thiago Lopes, Thiago Neves, Everaldo, Joao Igor, Leandro Barcia

Suspension: none

Also Read: Santos vs Juventude prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fortaleza vs Sport Recife Predicted XI

Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-5-2): Felipe Alves (GK); Titi, Marcelo Conceicao, Tinga; Lucas Crispim, Felipe, Ederson Lourenco, Matheus de Vargas, Yago Pikachu; Robson, David

Sport Recife Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mailson (GK); Junior Tavares, Jose Monteiro, Rafael Thyere, Hayner; Marcao, Ricardinho; Marquinhos, Gustavo, Paulinho; Mikael

Also Read: Six greatest players who never received an international cap

Fortaleza vs Sport Recife Prediction

The hosts are big favorites in this tie and Recife's inconsistent start to the season does not offer much hope that they might trouble Fortaleza's unbeaten run.

Fortaleza's tight rearguard means that they hardly gift chances to opponents. We are predicting a victory for the hosts in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-0 Sport Recife

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Shardul Sant