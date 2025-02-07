Fortuna Sittard vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

Fortuna Sittard will host AFC Ajax Amsterdam at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The home team have endured a difficult start to the year and are losing ground in the race for the continental playoffs as they sit eighth in the table with 26 points from 21 matches.

They played out a 2-2 draw away at Heerenveen last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a perhaps deserved defeat before Rodrigo Guth headed home a late goal to rescue a point for Danny Buijs' men.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam, meanwhile, are enjoying a brilliant run of form in the league at the moment as they continue their quest for a return to the pinnacle of Dutch football. They beat rivals Feyenoord 2-1 in their game last weekend, with Kenneth Taylor scoring a late winner to send the home fans into raptures.

The visitors, who sit second in the league table with 48 points, are only two points behind champions PSV Eindhoven at the top of the pile despite playing a game fewer and could potentially go top with a win on Sunday.

Fortuna Sittard vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between the two clubs. Fortuna have won just five of those games while Ajax have won 39 times with their other seven contests ending level.

The Amsterdam outfit are on a brilliant 16-game unbeaten streak in this fixture, a run dating back to 2000.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in five of their last seven games in this fixture.

Ajax have the best defensive record in the Eredivisie this term with a goal concession tally of 18.

Fortuna Sittard vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Fortuna have lost three of their last four competitive outings and four of their last six. They have lost three of their last four matches at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion and now have a stern test ahead of them on Sunday.

Ajax are on a superb five-game winning streak in league action and have lost just once in the competition since the start of September. They have had their struggles on the road of late but should have enough to win here.

Prediction: Fortuna Sittard 1-3 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

Fortuna Sittard vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the last 10 matches between two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in nine of the hosts' last 10 matches)

