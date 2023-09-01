Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2023

Fortuna Sittard are set to play Ajax at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

Fortuna Sittard come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Excelsior in their most recent game. Goals from forward Nikolas Agrafiotis and Swedish winger Oscar Uddenas for Excelsior was cancelled out by second-half goals from Cape Verde international Deroy Duarte and attacker Mouhamed Belkheir for Fortuna Sittard.

Ajax, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Ludogorets in the second leg of the Europa League play-off. A second-half goal from Argentine forward Matias Tissera ensured victory for Ludogorets.

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax have won all nine games.

Three players have each scored a goal for Fortuna Sittard this season; Deroy Duarte, Loreintz Rosier and Mouhamed Belkheir.

Winger Steven Bergwijn has scored two goals in two league starts for Ajax so far this season.

Five players have each provided an assist in the league so far for Ajax.

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax Prediction

Fortuna Sittard sit 8th in the league, having won one game and drawn two. It is a decent start to the season for Danny Buijs' side, who finished 13th last season.

They have acquired attacker Kaj Sierhuis from Reims for €500k. Sierhuis is a product of the illustrious Ajax academy, and even made some appearances for the club before moving to France. The 25-year old will hope to get his career back on track at Fortuna Sittard, having endured disappointing spells at Reims and Heracles Almelo.

Ajax, on the other hand, have transformed their squad. They finished a disappointing 3rd last season in the league, and appointed Maurice Steijn as manager this summer. They also appointed Sven Mislintat, formerly of Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, as the director of football, and the German has been busy.

Ajax have signed centre-back Josip Sutalo and striker Georges Mikautadze for a combined fee of nearly €37 million, but more importantly, for a combined age of 45. The likes of Chuba Akpom, Sivert Mannsverk and Carlos Forbs have all joined as well, with a clear focus on signing young talents.

Ajax needed to bulk up their squad, having sold first-team regulars like Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and Jurrien Timber. Perhaps the most emotional exit was that of Dusan Tadic; the Serbian left the club after some truly phenomenal years in Amsterdam.

Ajax should win here.

Prediction: Fortuna Sittard 0-2 Ajax

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Ajax

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Ajax to keep a clean sheet- yes