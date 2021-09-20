Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Fortuna Sittard take on Ajax at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion on Tuesday.

The hosts head into the game on a two-game losing streak, while the visitors have picked up wins in their most recent outings.

Fortuna Sittard’s slump in form continued last Saturday as they fell to a slender 1-0 defeat against SC Heerenveen away from home.

Dutch forward Henk Veerman scored the only goal of the game inside the opening five minutes to hand Heerenveen their first win in three games.

Prior to that, Fortuna were held to a 2-2 draw by RKC Waalwijk before suffering a disappointing 3-1 loss at the hands of Sparta Rotterdam.

With four points from their four games so far, Fortuna Sittard are currently 15th in the Eredivisie table, level on points with Heracles.

Meanwhile, Ajax maintained their stellar start to the season as they thrashed Cambuur 9-0 at the Johan Cruijff Arena last time out.

This was in keeping with recent displays at the attacking end of the pitch, where they have scored 18 goals in their previous five games.

Erik ten Hag’s men are now unbeaten since their defeat to PSV in the Dutch Super Cup final on 7 August.

With four wins and one draw from their first five games, Ajax have begun their title defense on the front foot as they currently lead the way in the division.

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax Head-To-Head

Ajax have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming eight wins from their previous 10 encounters. Fortuna Sittard have managed one win, while the spoils have been shared once.

Fortuna Sittard Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Ajax Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax Team News

Fortuna Sittard

The hosts will take to the pitch without Lisandro Semedo and Arianit Ferati, who have both been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Lisandro Semedo, Arianit Ferati

Suspended: None

Ajax

The defending champions will have to cope without the services of Sean Klaiber, Jay Gorter, Mohammed Kudus, Davy Klaassen and Zakaria Labyad, who are all nursing injuries. Andre Onana remains out through suspension.

Injured: Sean Klaiber, Jay Gorter, Mohammed Kudus, Davy Klaassen, Zakaria Labyad

Suspended: Andre Onana

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax Predicted XI

Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yanick van Osch; Mickael Tirpan, Martin Angha, Roel Janssen, George Cox; Tesfaldet Tekie, Deroy Duarte, Ben Rienstra; Emil Hansson, Bassala Sambou, Mats Seuntjens

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg; Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez, Daley Blind; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic, Antony; Sebastien Haller

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax head into the game on a blistering run of form and will be looking to keep the ball rolling. Fortuna Sittard have suffered a slump in form and we predict visiting Ajax will pile on more misery this week.

Prediction: Fortuna Sittard 0-3 Ajax

