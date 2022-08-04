Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022-23

Fortuna Sittard are set to play Ajax at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion on Saturday in the Eredivisie.

Fortuna Sittard come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over NEC Nijmegen in their most recent Eredivisie game. A first-half goal from attacker Zian Flemming secured the win for Sjors Ultee's Fortuna Sittard.

Ajax, on the other hand, lost 5-3 to Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV Eindhoven in the final of the Johan Cruyff Shield. A hat-trick from midfielder Guus Til and goals from star attacker Cody Gakpo and young midfielder Xavi Simons sealed the deal for PSV Eindhoven.

Goals from winger Steven Bergwijn, Brazilian attacker Antony and Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus proved to be a mere consolation for Ajax, who had Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey sent off in the second-half.

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage, having won all seven games.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with Ajax beating Fortuna Sittard 5-0. A brace from striker Sebastien Haller, now at Borussia Dortmund, and goals from versatile defender Daley Blind, Brazil international Antony and young right-back Devyne Rensch ensured victory for Ajax.

Fortuna Sittard form guide in the Eredivisie: yet to play

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: yet to play

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax Team News

Fortuna Sittard

Fortuna Sittard could be without former Besiktas and Lille striker and Turkey international Burak Yilmaz. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Sjors Ultee is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Burak Yilmaz

Suspended: None

Ajax

Meanwhile, Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder will be unable to call upon the services of veteran goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, while former Rangers centre-back Calvin Bassey and Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez are both suspended.

Injured: Maarten Stekelenburg

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Edson Alvarez, Calvin Bassey

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax Predicted XI

Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivor Pandur, Mike van Beijnen, Roel Janssen, Rodrigo Guth, Remy Vita, Vasilios Sourlis, Dogan Erdogan, Tunahan Tasci, Arian Kastrati, Tijjani Noslin, Toshio Lake

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer, Devyne Rensch, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Owen Wijndal, Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus, Antony, Dusan Tadic, Steven Bergwijn

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax Prediction

Fortuna Sittard finished 15th last season, and barely managed to stay in the Eredivisie. With attacker Zian Flemming having moved to Millwall, Fortuna Sittard could be in for a long season.

Ajax, on the other hand, will come to this game on the back of a disappointing result against PSV Eindhoven. It is clear that a season of transition awaits the club, but winning the Eredivisie will be the bare minimum.

Ajax to win.

Prediction: Fortuna Sittard 0-2 Ajax

