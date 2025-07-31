Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1st 2025

Fortuna Sittard will invite Bayer Leverkusen to the Offermans Joosten Stadion in a friendly on Friday. Fortuna will conclude their preseason with this match, while Leverkusen are set to play two more friendlies in August.

The hosts have had a busy schedule in the preseason thus far and have taken part in six friendlies. They met 2. Bundesliga side Elversberg in their previous outing last week and registered a 3-2 win. Paul Gladon bagged a brace, and Owen Johnson scored a late winner.

The visitors will play for just the third time in the preseason. After a training camp in Brazil, they met Bochum last week and registered a 2-0 win. Jonas Hofmann broke the deadlock in the 24th minute, and Patrik Schick doubled their lead in the stoppage time of the first half.

Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice thus far, with both meetings being preseason friendlies. Both teams have been evenly matched in these meetings, recording a win while keeping a clean sheet.

Fortuna have kept just one clean sheet in six friendlies thus far and have failed to score in two.

Leverkusen have scored two goals apiece in five of their last six games in all competitions, including friendlies.

Fortunezen have seen under 2.5 goals in their last seven home games. Notably, they have kept four clean sheets in that period and have failed to score in four games.

The visitors have won just one of their last five games in all competitions, with that triumph registered away from home.

Leverkusen have won just one of their last five preseason friendlies.

Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Fortunezen have scored eight goals in their last two games and will look to continue that form in their first home game of the preseason. Notably, they have won just three of their 13 meetings against German teams, with one registered against Leverkusen.

Die Werkself won their friendly against Bochum last week, recording their first win across all competitions since April.

Granit Xhaka has left the club to join Sunderland, while goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecký is also linked with a move to Monaco. Erik ten Hag might likely start Hrádecký from the bench, while midfielder Aleix García is also available after overcoming a muscle strain.

Fortunezen have the home advantage here, and considering their goalscoring record in the preseason thus far, this game should have some goals in it.

Prediction: Fortuna Sittard 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

