Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2024

Fortuna Sittard will host Feyenoord at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league of late but remain hopeful of clinching a qualification playoff spot. They were beaten 2-0 by Twente in their last match, starting the game slowly before a first-half red card to Rodrigo Guth all but scuppered their chances of a positive result on the road.

Fortuna Sittard sit 10th in the league table with 35 points from 29 matches. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment and now have their sights set on Champions League football. They carried out a 6-0 demolition of rivals Ajax last weekend, scoring three times in each half to hand the Amsterdam outfit their worst-ever Eredivisie defeat.

The visitors sit second in the table with 69 points from 29 matches and will look to continue their strong run of results on Sunday.

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Fortuna and Feyenoord. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won 32 times. There have been nine draws between the two sides.

The visitors are undefeated in their last nine games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2020.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six league games.

Feyenoord are the second-highest-scoring side in the Dutch top-flight this season with a goal tally of 76.

Only three of Fortuna's 12 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

De Stadionclub have the second-best defensive record in the league this season with a goal concession tally of 23.

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Prediction

Fortuna have lost two of their last three games after going undefeated in their four games prior. They have, however, picked up two wins and a draw from their last three home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Feyenoord are on an eight-game unbeaten streak, picking up six wins in that period. They are undefeated in their last nine away league games and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Fortuna Sittard 1-3 Feyenoord

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)