Fortuna Sittard vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Fortuna Sittard are set to play host to PSV Eindhoven at the Fortuna Sittard Stadium on Sunday for their latest Eredivisie fixture.

Fortuna Sittard come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Danny Buijs' Groningen last Sunday at the Euroborg. A second-half goal from young Swedish forward Paulos Abraham secured the win for Groningen.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Erik ten Hag's Ajax last Sunday at the Philips Stadion. A first-half goal from Israel international Eran Zahavi for PSV Eindhoven was cancelled out by a late second-half penalty from Serbian forward Dusan Tadic for Ajax.

Fortuna Sittard vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven hold the clear advantage. They have won all four games.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with PSV Eindhoven beating Fortuna Sittard 2-0. Goals from young Netherlands international Donyell Malen and forward Noni Madueke ensured victory for PSV Eindhoven.

Fortuna Sittard form guide in the Eredivisie: L-W-W-L-W

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W-D-W-L

Fortuna Sittard vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Fortuna Sittard

Fortuna Sittard will be without goalkeeper Yanick van Osch, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Sjors Ultee is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Yanick van Osch

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt will be unable to call upon the services of Argentine striker Maximilano Romero, Brazilian midfielder Mauro Junior, Dutch forward Cody Gakpo and United States of America international Richard Ledezma. There are doubts over the availability of young forward Noni Madueke.

Injured: Richard Ledezma, Mauro Junior, Cody Gakpo, Maximiliano Romero

Doubtful: Noni Madueke

Suspended: None

Fortuna Sittard vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI (4-3-3): Piet Velthuizen, Mickael Tirpan, Martin Angha, Roel Janssen, George Cox, Tesfaldet Tekie, Zian Flemming, Ben Rienstra, Lisandro Semedo, Sebastian Polter, Mats Seuntjens

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Jordan Teze, Nick Viergever, Philipp Max, Pablo Rosario, Olivier Boscagli, Ryan Thomas, Mario Gotze, Eran Zahavi, Donyell Malen

Fortuna Sittard vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Fortuna Sittard are currently 9th in the Eredivisie league table. German striker Sebastian Polter has led the line well for them, while the likes of Zian Flemming and George Cox have been crucial players as well.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league table, six points behind league leaders Ajax who have a game in hand. Young forward Donyell Malen has been in good form for them, while players like Eran Zahavi and Philipp Max could prove to be important.

PSV Eindhoven should have enough to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Fortuna Sittard 1-3 PSV Eindhoven

