4 biggest talking points ahead of this week's Champions League games

What surprises will the Champions League have in store for us this week?

After a thrilling opening set of games, the Champions League will return to our televisions this week, for the second round of fixtures.

Following a first round which featured several huge upsets, what kind of surprises will the tournament have in store for us this week? Let's take a look at four of the biggest talking points ahead of this week's action.

#4 Can Bayern Munich bounce back from their first defeat?

Will the Allianz be bouncing once again on Tuesday night?

After reaching the semi-finals of last year's Champions League tournament, German champions, Bayern Munich have to be considered among the favourites to go all the way this year.

The German champions host Ajax on Tuesday night, but they will be coming into the game off the back of their first league defeat of the season.

Munich lost 2-0 this past Friday night, away at joint league leaders, Hertha Berlin. Despite dominating the majority of the game, Munich couldn't find a way through the Berlin defence and two first-half goals condemned them to their first defeat of the season.

The Germans are one of the strongest sides in this year's competition, and their fans will be expecting an emphatic response against a very good Ajax side on Tuesday night.

