Premier League 2018/19: Four bold predictions ahead of Matchday 2

Jamie Einchcomb

This weekend serves up another early-season clash between two of the Top Six, while several clubs who invested heavily in the transfer market will be looking for their first win of the season.

The Premier League often boasts about its unpredictability; that it possesses such strong competition that nobody is guaranteed anything.

But we’ll see about that! Here you’ll find four predictions about this upcoming matchday.

Petr Cech

Arsenal may just win battle of new ideas

Arsenal took to the Emirates last week with a plan. Unfortunately, that plan was dismantled in rather ruthless fashion by Manchester City. There were signs that Arsenal were changing and adopting the ideas of Unai Emery, but this was too big an obstacle too soon.

They travel to Chelsea in Saturday’s late kick-off and the history books suggest it’s not going to get any better. A horrific recent record at Stamford Bridge doesn’t inspire any confidence in a win. However, this time there are some special circumstances to consider.

Chelsea have a few things in common with Arsenal. They have a new manager with a different set of ideas to what they’re used to. They were also taken apart by Manchester City in that manager’s first proper game in charge.

Maurizio Sarri at least scored a comfortable win at Huddersfield last week, but it’ll be some time before his Chelsea are the slick, winning machine his Napoli were.

Emery will have looked at what went wrong against City and will adapt his side accordingly. Meanwhile, Sarri is more likely to stick with the same plan. Hence, there’s an opportunity here for Arsenal to spring a surprise or two.

It’s bound to be a messy encounter of two teams struggling to play-out and press with any sort of rhythm and cohesion, but surely Arsenal won’t repeat last week’s mistakes.

