4 must-watch fixtures in Europe this weekend

The 2018/2019 European football season kicks into full gear this weekend, with the Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A set to resume hostilities after the English Premier League had given us an intriguing matchday one.

Some leagues and clubs would be missing key players following an active transfer window, while others would be fielding new signings. Clubs like Barcelona and Juventus would seek to consolidate their stranglehold on their domestic crown while the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico and Napoli would attempt to mount serious title challenges.

As with any weekend of football, there are a plethora of fixtures to feast upon, and while a majority are hardly blockbuster clashes, there are quite a number of marquee games to look ahead to. Here are the four biggest must watch football matches in Europe this weekend.

#4 Barcelona vs Alaves

Barcelona would begin the defence of their La Liga crown against CD Alaves

Barcelona are defending Spanish La Liga champions, after winning their 25th Spanish league title last season in record-breaking fashion.

La Blaugrana were efficient last season, and almost set a record of being the first team to go undefeated across a 38-game season in Spain but for a shock 5-4 defeat at the Estadio de Ciutat Valencia to Levante on the penultimate matchday. Barca ended the season with 93 points, 14 clear of second-placed Atletico, scoring a whopping 99 goals.

However, Barcelona is very much a team in transition, having recently announced Messi as the new captain of the club, following Andres Iniesta's departure to Vissel Kobe of Japan at the end of last season.

The club has also dabbled extensively into the transfer market, spending a total of €125.9m on new arrivals, including Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich, Brazilian winger Malcom from Bordeaux and central midfielder Arthur from Gremio.

Ernesto Valverde would seek to consolidate on the gains Barcelona has made domestically in recent seasons while attempting to mount a real assault on Europe.

Lionel Messi is also on a personal battle for redemption, having seen his legacy questioned with his underperformance at the just concluded World Cup. Also, with Ronaldo's departure from La Liga and dominance of personal awards in the last two years, 'La Pulga Atomica' would seek to erase all doubts as to his status as one of the greatest of all time.

Barcelona would have Basque country campaigners Deportivo Alaves for company, and the defending champions would be wary of 'El Glorioso', as they have shown that they can cause Barcelona problems both in their shock 2-1 victory at the Camp Nou two seasons ago, and in their 3-1 Copa Del Rey final defeat in 2017 where they went into the lead before Barcelona rallied back to snatch victory.

