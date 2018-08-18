Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 must-watch fixtures in Europe this weekend

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.43K   //    18 Aug 2018, 09:02 IST

The 2018/2019 European football season kicks into full gear this weekend, with the Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A set to resume hostilities after the English Premier League had given us an intriguing matchday one.

Some leagues and clubs would be missing key players following an active transfer window, while others would be fielding new signings. Clubs like Barcelona and Juventus would seek to consolidate their stranglehold on their domestic crown while the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico and Napoli would attempt to mount serious title challenges.

As with any weekend of football, there are a plethora of fixtures to feast upon, and while a majority are hardly blockbuster clashes, there are quite a number of marquee games to look ahead to. Here are the four biggest must watch football matches in Europe this weekend.

#4 Barcelona vs Alaves

FC Barcelona v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Barcelona would begin the defence of their La Liga crown against CD Alaves

Barcelona are defending Spanish La Liga champions, after winning their 25th Spanish league title last season in record-breaking fashion.

La Blaugrana were efficient last season, and almost set a record of being the first team to go undefeated across a 38-game season in Spain but for a shock 5-4 defeat at the Estadio de Ciutat Valencia to Levante on the penultimate matchday. Barca ended the season with 93 points, 14 clear of second-placed Atletico, scoring a whopping 99 goals.

However, Barcelona is very much a team in transition, having recently announced Messi as the new captain of the club, following Andres Iniesta's departure to Vissel Kobe of Japan at the end of last season.

The club has also dabbled extensively into the transfer market, spending a total of €125.9m on new arrivals, including Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich, Brazilian winger Malcom from Bordeaux and central midfielder Arthur from Gremio.

Ernesto Valverde would seek to consolidate on the gains Barcelona has made domestically in recent seasons while attempting to mount a real assault on Europe.

Lionel Messi is also on a personal battle for redemption, having seen his legacy questioned with his underperformance at the just concluded World Cup. Also, with Ronaldo's departure from La Liga and dominance of personal awards in the last two years, 'La Pulga Atomica' would seek to erase all doubts as to his status as one of the greatest of all time.

Barcelona would have Basque country campaigners Deportivo Alaves for company, and the defending champions would be wary of 'El Glorioso', as they have shown that they can cause Barcelona problems both in their shock 2-1 victory at the Camp Nou two seasons ago, and in their 3-1 Copa Del Rey final defeat in 2017 where they went into the lead before Barcelona rallied back to snatch victory.


Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
