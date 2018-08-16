Real Madrid 2-4 Atletico Madrid (AET) Player Ratings

Atletico Madrid won their third UEFA Super Cup

The 44th edition of the UEFA Super Cup was contested between city rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Tallinn Stadium in Estonia, and it ended with Atletico triumphing 4-2 after extra time.

Atletico got themselves off to the best start possible, with Diego Costa putting them ahead inside 50 seconds. The striker hit a shot into the roof of the net after being played in with a lofted ball over the Real Madrid defense.

It took Real Madrid some time to recover from the shock of conceding early, hence they were slow to get out of the block. Atleti had control of the majority of possession inside the first 15 minutes.

Real slowly built into the game, and got a deserved equalizer through a well-timed header from Benzema off a pinpoint right-footed delivery from Bale after the Welshman had embarked on a trademark run down the right flank.

The Champions League holders went ahead in the second half through a penalty converted by Sergio Ramos after referee Szymon Marciniak had penalized Juanfran for an adjudged handball in the 62nd minute.

Juanfran soon went from zero to hero, showing some great determination not to give up on a lost ball and set up Costa for the second goal of his brace and the equalizer, much to the delight of the suspended Diego Simeone.

Further goals in extra-time from Saul Niguez and Koke handed Atletico Madrid victory in the first European trophy of the season for their third UEFA Super Cup overall.

This win puts them in good stead to challenge for the holy grail of the Champions League, where final is being played on their home ground this year. Meanwhile, Julen Lopetegui lost his first competitive match in charge of Real Madrid.

Here are the player ratings from the match.

Atletico Madrid Player ratings

Diego Costa got a brace in the match

13 J. Oblak 6/10

The Slovenian goalkeeper is one of the highest rated goalies in the world, and he was efficient in his duties, making routine saves as the Real attack failed to truly test him,. He had a little blame in Benzema's opener, as he rushed off his line to claim a cross he couldn't get to.

20 Juanfran 7.5/10

Contributed to his team's attacks with some buccaneering forays forward, was penalized for the penalty leading to Real's second goal, but showed great resoluteness and determination in the buildup to Atletico's equalizer.

2 D. Godin 8/10

The newly appointed Atleti captain was heavily linked with Manchester United in the transfer window but signed an improved contract with Simeone's men. It is easy to see why he is highly revered at the Wanda Metropolitano, as the Uruguayan was an absolute rock at the back for his club, thwarting attack after attack from Real Madrid.

15 S. Savic 7.5/10

The Montenegrin defender formed an impressive partnership with Diego Godin at the heart of Atletico Madrid's defense, combining beautifully with his captain to keep Real Madrid at bay and prevent them from winning the UEFA Super Cup for the third consecutive season.

21. L. Hernandez 5/10

The French left-back got himself into numerous good crossing positions throughout the match but disappointingly failed to make the most of it. Might need sometime to get back to full match fitness.

6. Koke 7.5/10

Koke was able to get his sub-par World Cup performance behind him and dictated the tempo of the game from midfield with class. Got the goal his display deserved with a well-taken strike in extra time.

14. Rodri 7/10

The former Atleti youth team player had a decent senior debut, following his summer transfer from Villarreal. He combined well with Koke in the middle of the park and harmonized resolute defending with good attacking play.

19 D. Costa 9/10

The 29-year-old was a constant source of concern for the Real defense, playing up his usual antics and putting Real defenders on their toes. He put up a man-of-the-match performance by getting a brace, including the fastest goal in UEFA Super Cup history, and set up Koke's goal in extra time.

7 A. Griezmann 5/10

The World Cup winner only recently returned to Atleti's training, and it showed, as the 27-year-old was beneath his usual standards and was replaced by Angel Correa in the 57th minute.

8 S. Niguez 7.5/10

The 23-year-old Spain international was impressive throughout the match, contributing immensely to Atleti's attacks, and put 'Los Rojiblancos' ahead with a well-deserved goal in extra-time off a beautiful one time finish on the volley after a lofted cross by Thomas Partey.

11 T. Lemar 5.5/10

Atletico Madrid's record signing had a subdued debut, struggling to exert his influence on proceedings as he was denied space and time whenever he got the ball. He was replaced by Thomas Partey in the first minute of injury time.

Saul Niguez scored with an exquisite volley to put Atletico Madrid ahead in extra time

Substitutes

5 Thomas Partey 6.5/10

The Ghanaian international was a 90th-minute introduction to the match, as German Burgos (coach in Simeone's stead owing to the Argentine's suspension) sought to bring on fresh legs for the assault on extra time.

Partey contributed his part, setting up the third goal with a beautifully lofted cross for Saul Niguez to finish on the volley. His legs failed him with a slip moments later when a 2-on-1 counter attack presented a chance to put Real Madrid further to the sword.

23 C. Vitolo 6/10

Came on as a 71st-minute substitute for Rodri, and proved a handful for the Real Madrid defense with his trickery and skills in the opposition box.

10 A. Correa 6/10

The Argentine came on for the off-color Antoine Griezmann and was a constant threat to the Real Madrid backline. He played the vital pass for Diego Costa to equalize for Atleti after some dedicated work from Juanfran

24 J. Gimenez n/a

Came on for Diego Costa with nine minutes of the match left and did not have too much to do

Click next for Real Madrid's player ratings as well as the man of the match and flop of the match.

1 / 2 NEXT