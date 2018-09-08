EPL: Four high-profile signings yet to make their debut

Aditya Joshi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 981 // 08 Sep 2018, 05:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Some of the biggest and costliest names in the world of football continued to link with a move to big European clubs, and eventually, those European Elites shattered the transfer market for acquiring the expensive services of those upmarket players numerous times.

Transfer news across a host of Europe was raining as the heavyweight clubs in major league competitions were not hesitating to splash the massive amount of cash on their reported top targets. This year also, a breathtaking transfer window has illuminated the charisma of Europe's top leagues and some stupendous new signings have raised the excitement among the fans to a great extent.

Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico de Madrid, Everton, perhaps, are getting regarded as the winners of the transfer window while other European elite clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid had a contrasting fortune with regards to transfer business.

Some exciting new signings like Naby Keita, Jorginho, Aleksandar Mitrović have already started their reign at their new clubs in a stunning fashion while some other big money signings are yet to make the debut.

Fabinho is yet to make his competitive debut for Liverpool

Here, we take a look at four high profile new signings in Premier League who are yet to make a competitive appearance for their new teams.

#4 Diogo Dalot (FC Porto to Manchester United)

Diogo Dalot

Transfer fee: £19.80 million (transfermarkt.co.uk)

Diogo Dalot, a highly rated Portuguese full-back, has been a subject of interest of the transfer market and eventually made a long-awaited auspicious move to the Red half of Manchester in a deal amounting to the extent of around £19 million.

Diogo Dalot,19, enhanced his reputation and came into the spotlight as one of the most propitious fullbacks in the world by delivering high caliber continuous performances for FC Porto in the recent years. The youngster already earned a big praise from his new boss Jose Mourinho who applauded him as a 'best fullback of his age group'.

But, perhaps, a severe knee injury derailed his initial Manchester United days which forced the auspicious young fullback to miss the large chunk of pre-season and opening four fixtures of the Manchester club in Premier League.

However, Jose Mourinho confirmed the Portuguese had gone through the surgery but has insisted Dalot is recovering well and can make debut for the Premier League outfit in September.

https://twitter.com/DalotDiogo/status/1032300168731930625

Moreover, Diogo Dalot himself hinted at his competitive debut for Manchester United as he tweeted an emoji which said 'back soon.'

1 / 4 NEXT