Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

EPL: Four high-profile signings yet to make their debut 

Aditya Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
981   //    08 Sep 2018, 05:00 IST

Colombia v England: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Some of the biggest and costliest names in the world of football continued to link with a move to big European clubs, and eventually, those European Elites shattered the transfer market for acquiring the expensive services of those upmarket players numerous times.

Transfer news across a host of Europe was raining as the heavyweight clubs in major league competitions were not hesitating to splash the massive amount of cash on their reported top targets. This year also, a breathtaking transfer window has illuminated the charisma of Europe's top leagues and some stupendous new signings have raised the excitement among the fans to a great extent.

Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico de Madrid, Everton, perhaps, are getting regarded as the winners of the transfer window while other European elite clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid had a contrasting fortune with regards to transfer business.

Some exciting new signings like Naby Keita, Jorginho, Aleksandar Mitrović have already started their reign at their new clubs in a stunning fashion while some other big money signings are yet to make the debut.


Enter
Fabinho is yet to make his competitive debut for Liverpool

Here, we take a look at four high profile new signings in Premier League who are yet to make a competitive appearance for their new teams.


#4 Diogo Dalot (FC Porto to Manchester United)

Enter captio
Diogo Dalot

Transfer fee: £19.80 million (transfermarkt.co.uk)

Diogo Dalot, a highly rated Portuguese full-back, has been a subject of interest of the transfer market and eventually made a long-awaited auspicious move to the Red half of Manchester in a deal amounting to the extent of around £19 million.

Diogo Dalot,19, enhanced his reputation and came into the spotlight as one of the most propitious fullbacks in the world by delivering high caliber continuous performances for FC Porto in the recent years. The youngster already earned a big praise from his new boss Jose Mourinho who applauded him as a 'best fullback of his age group'.

But, perhaps, a severe knee injury derailed his initial Manchester United days which forced the auspicious young fullback to miss the large chunk of pre-season and opening four fixtures of the Manchester club in Premier League.

However, Jose Mourinho confirmed the Portuguese had gone through the surgery but has insisted Dalot is recovering well and can make debut for the Premier League outfit in September.

https://twitter.com/DalotDiogo/status/1032300168731930625

Moreover, Diogo Dalot himself hinted at his competitive debut for Manchester United as he tweeted an emoji which said 'back soon.'




1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Everton Liverpool Football Bernd Leno Fabinho EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
Aditya Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
18 year old passionate writer from India
Which Premier League Clubs Made the Best Summer Transfers? 
RELATED STORY
3 unexpected things that might happen in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 players who went on loan and got their careers back on...
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about the history of the Premier...
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Will Merseyside have a bigger say in the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
10 most influential personalities of English football
RELATED STORY
6 defining moments from Steven Gerrard's Liverpool career
RELATED STORY
5 reasons behind the Manchester United-Liverpool rivalry
RELATED STORY
5 players who were never booked
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us