Four Manchester United transfers that could happen before the Premier League window closes

Manchester United have so far made three signings and reinforced two crucial areas, where the team struggled last year. But the team is still lacking in some talent in a few areas. If they need to challenge for the Premier League title, they should be busy in the 13 days remaining before the Premier League transfer window shuts on August 9.

So, let us quickly dive into some of the transfers that could happen in the following days.

#1 Willian

Willian could be on his way out to Manchester United

Manchester United have not addressed right-wing problems since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. His last signing was the right winger Wilfried Zaha, who, if present, might be the player who could fill that void. United signed a couple of quality players like Di Maria and Memphis Depay, who failed to deliver and left the team eventually.

Manchester United need an out-and-out winger to give the service to strikers and to add spark to the dead right side, contrary to the left flank where potential talent is immense.

So here comes the solution to the problem in the form of Willian. Let us analyze the player and what he brings to the team and will he be a good addition?

Willian will be in his 30's this August and probably only a few years left in his tank to deliver at the highest level. He was not that effective for Brazil during the recently-concluded World Cup, which is a concern as it is an indication of a dip in his form.

He is not a player who cuts inside from the right and attacks goal posts like Bale and Robben, but he rather crosses the ball more often.

If we look at the positive things he brings to the team, he was one of Mourinho's favourite players during his second tenure at Chelsea. He can be a great asset for the team during the counter-attack, he has a great pace and his work ethics on and off the ball is incredible.

He can be useful during free kicks for which Man Utd don't have any notable and reliable player since Wayne Rooney left the team. The rumours suggest that United had a £66 million bid accepted by Chelsea for Willian.

This rumour has some base to be believed because Jose Mourinho knows his former player's ability and what he brings to the team, and Chelsea, unlike other rivals, seem willing to let their players join their rivals if they receive good money.

He undoubtedly improves the sluggish right flank, but considering the price and the years left in him, there will be points that go against the transfer.

Jose's record at any club suggests that he will not manage any club for more than three years, but he won League titles with every club he managed during that period. If we take it into consideration, he is yet to win the title with Manchester United. So, if he wants to stay for more time at Manchester United, he needs to win trophies, which can be the key point to sign an instant impact player rather than a developing young player.

