Four must-watch fixtures in Europe this weekend

Mourinho and Sarri clash for the first time ever this weekend

After another intense (boring?) fortnight of international football to honour the FIFA window for national teams to prosecute friendly and competitive fixtures, all attention will turn back to domestic fixtures which will take place across the European continent this weekend.

Football is loved globally, and particular emphasis is placed on elite European leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga, where fans running into their millions follow their preferred teams with feverish passion from around the world.

As always, there will be blockbuster fixtures across all leagues, ensuring there is no shortage of excitement for football lovers, regardless of their league preference. Here are the four biggest fixtures being played across Europe this weekend.

#1 Chelsea vs Manchester United

Hazard has been Chelsea's best player this season

The biggest clash in the world this weekend undoubtedly takes place in London at Stamford Bridge, as two European heavyweights clash in one of the most anticipated fixtures of any Premier League season.

Both clubs have been among the most successful in recent times, and heading into this season, had grand ambitions of lifting the Premier League title come May next year.

However, eight matches into the campaign, and both clubs now have markedly different ambitions, as Manchester United have been plagued by in-team wrangling as well as rumours surrounding Jose Mourinho's future.

Skepticism over Maurizio Sarri’s appointment was rife, but three months on, and the Italian gaffer has won fans over with his breathtaking style of football, with the resultant effect being that Chelsea’s talisman Eden Hazard is playing the best football of his life, sitting top of the scorer’s chart, as he has guided The Blues to an unbeaten start to the season and are currently joint-top of the Premier League table, with the Belgian deservedly named Premier League Player of the Month for September.

Manchester United on the other hand are in dire crises, facing criticism for their dour and pragmatic style of play, with players coming out to openly criticize their manager for not being adventurous enough, particularly in their home fixtures.

The Red Devils find themselves in eighth spot on the table, losing three of their opening eight fixtures, and restored some semblance of belief to the fans with their stirring comeback 3-2 victory over Newcastle a fortnight ago having been 2-0 down at half-time.

Jose Mourinho is definitely under pressure, as speculation over his future mounts. He led the club to its worst ever start to a Premier League season, and will seek to use victory in this match as a leverage to consolidate his position as manager.

The Portuguese visits his former stumping ground, having managed the London club to great success across two spells, and remains Chelsea’s most successful manager to this day.

The fixture promises fireworks and genuine entertainment, in a match which neither team will want to lose, and is one which no genuine football fan can afford to miss.

Must watch scale 10/10

1 / 4 NEXT