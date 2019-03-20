Four players from South America you may want to keep an eye on during the upcoming international fixtures

Louis Smith FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 61 // 20 Mar 2019, 14:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Messi will be back in action for Argentina

This week sees the return of the international fixtures. The last one was all the way back in November, and since then bundles of club football has been played across the globe, and a transfer window has come and gone.

This upcoming international break is an important one for the South American players as they will want to try and gain confidence for the upcoming Copa America in Brazil in June. Some players will be looking to cement a place in the competition.

Below are four players you may want to keep a lookout for during the upcoming international team fixtures as they look to impress for their national team.

#1. Lionel Messi:

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

For the first time in almost a year, the little magician, Lionel Messi will take the field for his country. The reasons are usually evident on why you should keep your eye on the little Argentinian, but this international break has more reasoning. It is the first time he will play for the Argentinian National team since the World Cup and the first time to play since the appointment of Argentina boss, Lionel Scaloni. Messi will be looking to impress following a relatively disappointing World Cup campaign for Argentina.

In recent weeks, Messi's form has been magical, scoring six goals in his last three games, including three goals from out of this world on Sunday in an away win against Real Betis.

The question is can he do this for Argentina this week? Yes, the games are only friendlies, but he will want to show Argentinian fans that he can not only do it for his club but also for his country and just before the Copa America to give them some much-needed confidence going into the tournament.

When will Messi be playing?

Argentina vs Venezuela | Kick-off - 20:00 (GMT) 22/03/2019

Morocco vs Argentina | Kick-off - 19:00 (GMT) 26/03/2019

Advertisement

#2. Miguel Almiron:

Newcastle United v Burnley FC - Premier League

The Paraguayan international has breathed some fresh air into Newcastle United since he joined them in January and will be hoping to do the same when he takes the pitch for Paraguay. Although he is yet to score for Newcastle, his pace, flair, and work-rate have been something which Newcastle have been crying out for.

Since Joining the north-east club, he has helped his side to three wins which have helped them steer to Premier League safety and if he carries on the way he has been playing the goals will eventually come. Newcastle fans will be very keen on seeing how their record signing will do during the international break.

When Will Almiron be playing?

Peru vs Paraguay| Kick-off - 01.00AM (GMT) 23/03/2019

Mexico vs Paraguay| Kick-off - 02.00AM (GMT) 27/03/2019

#3. Alfredo Morelos

Hibernian v Rangers - Scottish Ladbrokes Premiership

The Colombian hot-head, Alfredo Morelos has earned himself a second Colombian call-up. In his first call-up, he only got a mere 14 minutes to impress the Colombian boss at the time José Pékerman, during a friendly vs Venezuela back in September 2018. Since then there have been two international breaks, and Morelos never received another call-up.

Now under new management in Carlos Queiroz, he has earned himself another chance to make a mark on the international stage following a run of impressive performances, including scoring four goals in one game against Kilmarnock for Rangers.

He will be hoping to put in those performances this international break and impress his new manager early to try and earn himself a Copa America call up. The problem with Morelos has not been his performances, but his discipline having picked up three red cards and ten yellow cards in 27 league games this season. I am sure many Rangers fans will be keen on seeing how their central striker performs at international level.

Where is Morelos Likely to feature?

Japan vs Colombia| Kick-off - 10.20AM (GMT) 22/03/2019

South Korea vs Colombia| Kick-off - 11.00AM (GMT) 26/03/2019

#4. Cristhian Stuani

Girona FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga

With world-class forwards like Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez out injured, Uruguay are in need of another striker to step up during in this international break. That man to do so could be in-form Girona striker, Cristhian Stuani is a perfect solution. In his last five games, Stuani has found the net four times which playing a Girona side where chances don't come often is very impressive.

If you are a Middlesborough fan, you will be familiar with the striker, who had a fairly disappointing spell at the club between 2015 and 2017. Since then he has revived his career in Spain scoring 37 goals in the past two seasons, where at Boro he only managed 11 goals in two seasons.

He will be looking to provide an impact from the start rather than being a late replacement which he usually is in National team games. Uruguay will play in the China Cup and are favorites to win the Competition.

Where is Stuani Likely to feature?

Uzbekistan vs Uruguay| Kick-off - 11.35AM (GMT) 22/03/2019 (China Cup Semi-Final)

If Uruguay win vs Uzbekistan: Winner of Thailand/China vs Uruguay| Kick-off - 11.35 AM (GMT) 25/03/2019 (China Cup Final)

If Uruguay Lose vs Uzbekistan: Loser of Thailand/China vs Uruguay| Kick-off - 07.30 AM (GMT) 25/03/2019 (China Cup Third Place Play-Off)

Advertisement