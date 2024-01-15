Four players Manchester United should consider parting ways with following Jadon Sancho's return to Borussia Dortmund

The football world was left buzzing with excitement as Jadon Sancho secured a sensational return to Borussia Dortmund, leaving Manchester United to reassess their squad dynamics. The departure of Sancho will, however, not only lead to a reshuffle in the attacking department but also raise questions about the surplus of talent within the squad.

In light of this high-profile transfer, Manchester United may need to consider parting ways with certain players to maintain a healthy balance and ensure the continued development of the team. Here, we delve into the potential departures of four players - Hannibal Mejbri, Anthony Martial, Facundo Pellistri, and Shola Shoretire.

Hannibal Mejbri [Manchester United]

Hannibal Mejbri, the talented young Tunisian midfielder, arrived at Manchester United with a lot of promise and hype surrounding him. However, with the already crowded midfield, Mejbri may find it challenging to secure regular playing time. Sending him out on loan to gain valuable experience and playing minutes could be a strategic move for both the player and the club.

While Mejbri possesses immense potential, the current Manchester United midfield is filled with established stars, making it difficult for the young talent to break into the starting XI regularly. A loan spell at a club where he can showcase his skills and develop under regular first-team action might be the ideal next step for the teenager.

Anthony Martial

While Jadon Sancho's departure should have paved the way for Anthony Martial in Man United's starting XI, the reverse is the case, given that the French international has seen a decline in form and consistency in recent seasons.

He currently faces stiff competition for a spot in the starting lineup alongside players like Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Højlund.

Martial's goal-scoring prowess has been inconsistent, and his overall contribution to the team has come under scrutiny. With the need to balance the squad and potentially create room for emerging talents, parting ways with Martial could be a logical move. The funds generated from his transfer could also be reinvested in strengthening other areas of the squad.

Facundo Pellistri

Facundo Pellistri, the Uruguayan winger, arrived at Old Trafford with much excitement about his potential. However, with the competition for places in the attacking department, Pellistri might find it challenging to secure significant playing time in the first team.

A loan move or a temporary spell away from Old Trafford could provide Pellistri with the opportunity to gain valuable experience and develop his skills. This strategic loan could also allow the club to monitor his progress closely and reassess his role within the squad in the future.

Shola Shoretire

Shola Shoretire, another exciting young talent at Manchester United, also faces tight competition in the attacking department. The competition for places in the attacking third is fierce, and Shoretire, despite showing glimpses of his potential, may struggle to find consistent playing time with the senior squad.

A loan move to a club where Shoretire can play regular football and continue his development could be a wise move. This would not only benefit the player but also provide Manchester United with the opportunity to assess his progress and reintegrate him into the squad when the time is right.

It is crucial for Manchester United to strike a balance between nurturing young talents and ensuring a competitive squad that can challenge for top honors. While some players may benefit from loan moves to gain valuable experience, others might need to be transferred out to create room for new signings or emerging talents.