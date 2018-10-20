Four players that could replace Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United

Kian Long

Alexis Sanchez could look towards other clubs if his form doesn't pick up

Alexis Sanchez isn't having the best of times recently at Manchester United. Everything seems to be going wrong for the Chilean, and it's nothing he anticipated when he signed from Arsenal.

He recently scored the winning goal against Newcastle United, so the United faithful will hope it gives him plenty of confidence in the rest of the season, so he can replicate the form he showed during his time with Arsenal.

However, if things continue to not pan out for the attacker, then he may decide to look elsewhere. This is something United need to be wary of, so with that being said, here are four players who could easily come in to replace him...

#1 Willian

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Willian has been linked with United for quite some time now, and it's not difficult to see why. He seemed to have a healthy relationship when he worked with the current boss Jose Mourinho, with the manager being a clear advocate of Willian's work.

This is perhaps the signing that would come in with the least hype. He's actually older than Alexis, but it shouldn't be looked at as his master status.

Born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the winger picked up all there is to know about the beautiful game. A nation which prides itself on flair has been home to some exceptional footballers over the years, something the United fans will be aware of.

Of course, Willian is by no means the best Brazilian player. In fact, some would argue that his performances at the recent World Cup in Russia would make him a shame to Brazilian football. But there's always a gem to be unearthed, it just requires serious management from Jose Mourinho to bring it out of Willian.

He will need to work hard in order to make his way into the setup. If Alexis Sanchez does leave, it will make Willian's aim ten times easier to achieve, but he will still need to earn a place. There's no 'mate's rates' when it comes to Mourinho, that's for sure.

Romelu Lukaku requires somebody who can get the ball to him, so Willian will be told to be hard at work in crossing if he does join United.

