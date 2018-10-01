4 players who have fallen out with Jose Mourinho in the past

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho is currently in the middle of a spat with Frenchman Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

Following Manchester United's draw against newly-promoted side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Portuguese manager has since expressed his disappointment at his team's performance, questioning their attitude in the game.

Pogba responded to Mourinho's criticism, saying that he wants the team to be allowed to play more attacking football especially at Old Trafford.

Mourinho then replied to Paul Pogba's criticism saying that he has decided that Pogba can no longer be the vice-captain of the team.

The fall-out is no surprise under Mourinho as the man is historically known for famously falling out with the players under him. We will now delve into four such incidences under Mourinho:

Iker Casillas (At Real Madrid)

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper's relationship with Jose Mourinho crumbled during the manager's second season at the Bernabeu.

At the time, Casillas had already cemented his name at the club with three Liga titles, two Champions Leagues and a European Championship under his belt. He was a respected figure to fans and players at the club but as the spat began, the goalkeeper found himself to be on the bad side of the Portuguese.

FC Porto v Desportivo das Aves - Portuguese Super Cup

In August 2011, the newly-crowned World Cup champion Casillas contacted rivals Barcelona's captain Xavi in the hopes of some form of peace as their El Clasico clashes were becoming more and more hostile. The pair decided that they would negotiate for the sake of their national team.

While the captains were lauded for such an act, Mourinho saw his goalkeeper as a traitor. The relationship was further strained during the 2012-13 season when Tito Vilanova's Barcelona won the domestic title and Casillas was soon replaced by Diego Lopez as the number one in the club.

Soon enough, Casillas decided to leave the Bernabeu for Porto in 2015 after Mourinho was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti.

The feud also led to Mourinho's strained relationships with Sergio Ramos and Pepe, who were unhappy with his treatment of Casillas and eventually met Florentino Perez saying, "Presi, in June, either Mourinho leaves, or we will..."

