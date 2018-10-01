Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 players who have fallen out with Jose Mourinho in the past

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1   //    01 Oct 2018, 12:30 IST

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League
West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho is currently in the middle of a spat with Frenchman Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

Following Manchester United's draw against newly-promoted side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Portuguese manager has since expressed his disappointment at his team's performance, questioning their attitude in the game.

Pogba responded to Mourinho's criticism, saying that he wants the team to be allowed to play more attacking football especially at Old Trafford.

Mourinho then replied to Paul Pogba's criticism saying that he has decided that Pogba can no longer be the vice-captain of the team.

The fall-out is no surprise under Mourinho as the man is historically known for famously falling out with the players under him. We will now delve into four such incidences under Mourinho:

Iker Casillas (At Real Madrid)        

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper's relationship with Jose Mourinho crumbled during the manager's second season at the Bernabeu.

At the time, Casillas had already cemented his name at the club with three Liga titles, two Champions Leagues and a European Championship under his belt. He was a respected figure to fans and players at the club but as the spat began, the goalkeeper found himself to be on the bad side of the Portuguese.

FC Porto v Desportivo das Aves - Portuguese Super Cup
FC Porto v Desportivo das Aves - Portuguese Super Cup

In August 2011, the newly-crowned World Cup champion Casillas contacted rivals Barcelona's captain Xavi in the hopes of some form of peace as their El Clasico clashes were becoming more and more hostile. The pair decided that they would negotiate for the sake of their national team.

While the captains were lauded for such an act, Mourinho saw his goalkeeper as a traitor. The relationship was further strained during the 2012-13 season when Tito Vilanova's Barcelona won the domestic title and Casillas was soon replaced by Diego Lopez as the number one in the club.

Soon enough, Casillas decided to leave the Bernabeu for Porto in 2015 after Mourinho was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti.

The feud also led to Mourinho's strained relationships with Sergio Ramos and Pepe, who were unhappy with his treatment of Casillas and eventually met Florentino Perez saying, "Presi, in June, either Mourinho leaves, or we will..."

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Kevin De Bruyne Iker Casillas Jose Mourinho
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
5 players who have famously fallen out with Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 stars who fell out with Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 managers who got the better of Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho: The manager who is outlasted by his teams
RELATED STORY
5 most humiliating defeats in Jose Mourinho's career
RELATED STORY
5 players who could join Chelsea before transfer deadline...
RELATED STORY
4 managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 players who followed their manager to new clubs
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
3 players who reportedly want to leave Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
06 Oct BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
06 Oct CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
06 Oct LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
06 Oct TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
06 Oct WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
06 Oct MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us