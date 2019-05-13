4 reasons why 2018/19 is the greatest ever season for English football

Manchester City kept hold off their trophy after a thrilling campaign

This past weekend, Manchester City defeated Brighton 4-1 to retain their Premier League trophy and bring to an end one of the most thrilling seasons in Premier League history.

The past nine months have been full of twists and turns and once the dust has settled on the result, fans will look back on this season with great fondness.

It is not just the top flight that has had an exceptional year though, with the 2018/19 season turning out to be a bit of a landmark season for English football on the whole.

From thrilling promotion races to incredible European comebacks, this season has been an incredible time to be a fan of the beautiful game in England, let's take a look at four reasons why that is the case.

#4 Southgate's lions march on

Gareth Southgate has restored pride in the national team

The 2018 World Cup was a special time for English football fans. After over two decades of under-performing on the big stage, Gareth Southgate's young English team, ironically the only team to enter a tournament with zero weight on their shoulders, made it all the way to the semi-final of the tournament in Russia, losing to eventual runners up Croatia.

The team's performance has provided the country with a renewed hope in their national team, and that sense of optimism has carried forward into their qualifying campaign and the inaugral Nation's League tournament.

After finishing ahead of Spain and Croatia and gaining some revenge over the team that has caused them heart-ache in Russia, England will travel to Portugal to take on The Netherlands in the semi-finals of the tournament next month, with many fans expecting them to be crowned victors.

With Euro 2020 just over a year away, can England position themselves to enter the tournament as one of the favorites and finally end their 50+ year wait for an international trophy?

