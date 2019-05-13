×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 reasons why 2018/19 is the greatest ever season for English football 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Feature
822   //    13 May 2019, 13:53 IST

Manchester City kept hold off their trophy after a thrilling campaign
Manchester City kept hold off their trophy after a thrilling campaign

This past weekend, Manchester City defeated Brighton 4-1 to retain their Premier League trophy and bring to an end one of the most thrilling seasons in Premier League history.

The past nine months have been full of twists and turns and once the dust has settled on the result, fans will look back on this season with great fondness.

It is not just the top flight that has had an exceptional year though, with the 2018/19 season turning out to be a bit of a landmark season for English football on the whole.

From thrilling promotion races to incredible European comebacks, this season has been an incredible time to be a fan of the beautiful game in England, let's take a look at four reasons why that is the case.


#4 Southgate's lions march on


Gareth Southgate has restored pride in the national team
Gareth Southgate has restored pride in the national team

The 2018 World Cup was a special time for English football fans. After over two decades of under-performing on the big stage, Gareth Southgate's young English team, ironically the only team to enter a tournament with zero weight on their shoulders, made it all the way to the semi-final of the tournament in Russia, losing to eventual runners up Croatia.

The team's performance has provided the country with a renewed hope in their national team, and that sense of optimism has carried forward into their qualifying campaign and the inaugral Nation's League tournament.

After finishing ahead of Spain and Croatia and gaining some revenge over the team that has caused them heart-ache in Russia, England will travel to Portugal to take on The Netherlands in the semi-finals of the tournament next month, with many fans expecting them to be crowned victors.

With Euro 2020 just over a year away, can England position themselves to enter the tournament as one of the favorites and finally end their 50+ year wait for an international trophy?

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Football Top 5/Top 10
Advertisement
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of another club
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Liverpool will not win the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top five Brazilians in the English Premier League this season 
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Liverpool will choke in this EPL title race
RELATED STORY
5 things we've learned about Liverpool this season
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Catching City won't be easy - but this is one of the best Liverpool teams ever
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Jurgen Klopp needs to be braver
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18-19: 5 reasons why Liverpool’s season will be a success irrespective of what happens in May
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19 - 5 games that defined the title race 
RELATED STORY
10 most influential personalities of English football
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us