Premier League 2018/19: Four reasons why Chelsea may struggle in the league

With twelve days to go until the commencement of the new Premier League season, EPL clubs are gearing up for the resumption of league hostilities and putting final touches to their preparations with pre-season friendlies.

Chelsea need no introduction to football fans; they have been one of the most successful sides in Europe over the last 15 years, constantly winning domestic titles and challenging for European honors.

Since Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003, Chelsea saw a drastic change in their fortunes from previous years, winning the league just two seasons later after a 50-year hiatus and adding the Champions League title in 2012. They have constantly paraded the best players in the world and Abramovich's billions meant they also had access to the most tactically astute coaches in the world.

However, due to off-field issues and boardroom upheavals, Chelsea haven't maintained those usual high standards in recent seasons, and have failed to qualify for the Champions League twice in the last three seasons, having appeared 13 times consecutively between 2003/2004 and 2015/2016.

Chelsea woefully underperformed last season, failing to defend the title they won just a year before, and finished in a dismal 5th position.

A lot of factors similar to those alluded to earlier added to new signings such as Morata and Bakayoko failing to live up to expectations. Antonio Conte was relieved of his duties as Chelsea coach with Maurizio Sarri appointed in his stead.

With Sarri's appointment, Chelsea are almost back to square one, and look set for another season of woes in the Premier League. Here are four reasons why The Blues might struggle to find their rhythm in the league this season.

#4 Players might need some time to adapt to Maurizio Sarri's system

Chelsea new boss Maurizio Sarri

It's not a hidden secret that every new coach appointed at a club brings his own system of operation, match tactics and pattern of training with him to the club.

They come along with their own assistant coaches, psychologists, technical crew and sometimes diet regimes in a bid to stamp their authority on the club, and players have to start the process of adjustment to the new coach's methods.

Though there are usually exceptions such as Conte's switch to a back three in his debut season, of players adapting to a new pattern or tactic instantly, those are anomalies and the norm is for players to take some time before assimilating the new pattern, as Guardiola's tenure at Manchester City has shown.

Of all Chelsea's major rivals, only Arsenal have a new coach coming in, the rest have been at the helm for at least two seasons and have inculcated their 'philosophy' into their players, which is a luxury that Sarri does not have.

Maurizio Sarri is one of the most tactically sound coaches in Europe, and his methods come highly recommended from the highest authorities such as Johann Cruyff and soon-to-be adversary Pep Guardiola. His Napoli side were one of the most entertaining to watch in all of Europe last season in their ultimately failed quest to claim a first Serie A title in 28 years.

He is also an enigmatic coach, and has strict training structures which he insists players stick to judiciously.

Though Chelsea have impressed thus far in their pre-season friendlies, playing as a cohesive unit and seemingly having adapted to the new system, the truth is that friendlies are sometimes misleading and it would be unwise to judge a player or club on their pre-season performance.

Maurizio Sarri's aesthetic pattern of play is markedly distinct from that employed by his predecessor and compatriot Antonio Conte, so Chelsea players would likely need some time to blend in from the title-winning system of Conte.

Though the league is a nine-month-long marathon, the demanding nature of the EPL and business-minded quality of their rivals means Chelsea would not be afforded the time to adapt to Sarri's methods and might see them struggle in the league.

