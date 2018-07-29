Four Reasons Why Manchester City Will Not Retain The Premier League Title This Season

Nitish Bhan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 7.49K // 29 Jul 2018, 13:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

There is no doubt that retaining a title is not the easiest thing to do, especially in England. Though Barcelona and Real Madrid have retained back to back La Liga titles and some other leagues have a monopoly, with regards to their champions, retaining the Premier League title takes more than just a good team with costly players. There are many factors that need to work in sync, so that a team can do so, especially when it comes to the top flight of English football.

In recent memory, only Manchester United and Chelsea have done it and that too with some serious effort. However, multiple factors suggest this time that Pep Guardiola's side will fail to retain. Here is a list below of four reasons why Manchester City will not retain the league title-

Lack of summer signings/reinforcements

While all big clubs are signing new players to fill the voids within their squad, manager Pep Guardiola seems to be happy with the minimal signings that he has made this summer. After signing Philippe Sandler, the Spanish manager only signed Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez and was content with his other young stars returning from their loan spells.

He has been trying to add a few other players to his squad right through the summer, though a deal has not gone through thus far. Even the Jorginho deal was sabotaged by Chelsea at the last minute and Pep did look lost for words back then.

To add to that, Mahrez already suffered an injury to his ankle in the game against Bayern and had to go off in their International Champions Cup tie. Hopefully, that is not too severe and he is able to make his return to action soon.

1 / 4 NEXT