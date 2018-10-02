Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Four successful managers who struggled at Premier League Clubs 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
992   //    02 Oct 2018, 18:05 IST

Manchester United Training and Press Conference
Mourinho is having a tough time at Manchester United

The world of football has its eyes firmly focused on Jose Mourinho at the moment. The Manchester United boss has led the club to their worst Premier League start in 29 years, losing three of their opening seven league games, and being knocked out of the League Cup by Championside side, Derby County.

Not only that, but Mourinho has also played his part in a high-profile bust-up with one of the club's most decorated players, Paul Pogba, which has further turned the fanbase against the former Chelsea manager.

When Mourinho arrived at Manchester United in 2016, the expectation was high. The two felt like a match made in heaven, and it looked as though Mourinho would finally be able to take the Manchester Club back to its former glory.

In fairness, Mourinho has achieved a modicum of success at the club, winning three trophies during his time there and guiding them to a second place finish in the Premier League last season.

Mourinho's time at the club is clearly coming to an end though, and with every fresh defeat, he is doing nothing more than tarnishing his once great legacy.

While it is unfair to label Mourinho a failure, he has not managed to live up to expectations at Manchester United, and it feels as though the club is currently going backwards under his management.

Mourinho is not the first successful manager to have a tough time at a Premier League club though, so let's take a look at four other managers who found life difficult in the Premier League.

#4 Juande Ramos- Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur FC v FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk - UEFA Europa League Round of 32
Ramos had a difficult second season at Spurs

Juande Ramos arrived at Tottenham in 2007 following a successful career managing various clubs in Spain. In his final job before joining Spurs, he had led Seville to the Champions League, having also won the Copa Del Rey during his time there.

Ramos took over from Martin Jol in November of the 2007/08 season and in fairness, did a good job of taking a team who had a horrendous start to a fairly respectable 11th placed finish. Notably, his team also won the League Cup that year, beating Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley in a thrilling final.

Unfortunately for Ramos though, the club couldn't keep any of that momentum going and they experienced their worst ever start to a Premier League season in 08/09. The North London club failed to win any of their opening 8 games, picking up only 2 points along the way before Ramos' dismissal from the club in October, just 11 months after he had taken the job.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Andre Villas-Boas Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
Most Successful Teams in Premier League History
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The top four predictions
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that struggled immediately after winning the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Premier League strikers who are yet to open their...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Premier League Preview
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could light up the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
10 Premier League managers ranked as players
RELATED STORY
Four managers who won the English Premier League title in...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018-19: Most value for money pick...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Premier League players who created the most chances...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us