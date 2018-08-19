4 things learnt from Chelsea v Arsenal game

jamescisco2018 FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.40K // 19 Aug 2018, 09:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

It was an entertaining game at Stamford Bridge. The first competitive meeting between Unai Emery and Maurizio Sarri ended in the Italian edging the tie, defeating the gunners 3-2 at Stamford Bridge. it was indeed an open game with Chelsea taking the game by the "scruff of the neck" to race to a 2 nil in the first half.

However, Arsenal made an encouraging comeback in the first half to draw level at 2-2 and finish the first half strongly. In all sincerity, the likes of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan wasted clear-cut chances and Arsenal could have scored four in the first half, although the latter atoned for his miss by scoring the first goal of Unai Emery's era as Arsenal's boss and provided the assist for Alex Iwobi for the second. Arsenal's fans will indeed be disappointed that they could not hold on to at least a draw.

However, there are a lot of positives to be drawn from the game.

#1 The display of Matteo Guendouzi

The youngster signed from Ligue 2 side Lorient has been Arsenal best player on the pitch for the two opening games of the season. He was one of the shining light of Arsenal's loss at Stamford Bridge. He was very lively and positive in his game and made some very good interceptions especially in the second half when he intercepted the ball to stop a breakaway by Chelsea. The youngster will indeed be very key for the gunners in midfield if he continues in this way.

#2 Improved Chelsea style of play under Sarri

When Chelsea appointed Maurizio Sarri as manager, we all knew he was going to bring exciting football which the owners at the club wanted, which was a reason they appointed the Italian. In the first half especially, they did show that they are beginning to take the lessons of Sarri very well. They played some scintillating football and we can only imagine they will get better later on in the season.

#3 Emery's bold decision making during the game

Under Arsene Wenger, substitutions were made late in games when the damage has already been done. However, under Emery, there seem to be a difference. Lucas Torreira was brought in for Granit Xhaka who was on a yellow card, while the seemingly 'untouchable' Mesut Ozil was substituted in the second half after it was clear that he wasn't contributing enough to the team. That was something that was absent under the Frenchman's era at Arsenal

#4 Marcos Alonso's positioning in the first half was questionable

The Spaniard almost forgot he is not playing in Antonio Conte's 3-5-2 formation and was often leaving space in behind for the likes of Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan to run into, which led to the Gunners' equalizer. This has to change because other opposition teams would be licking their lips at that loophole noticed.