Four ways Juventus could line up in attack with Cristiano Ronaldo

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.94K // 14 Jul 2018, 21:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo

Earlier this week, Juventus completed the shock signing of Cristiano Ronaldo for a fee of nearly £100 million. In doing so, they acquired one of the top players in world football, and bolstered their already strong front line.

There is no doubting Ronaldo’s pedigree following his nine years at Real Madrid. His goal scoring record in that time is comparable only to that of Lionel Messi. He played 438 games in all competitions for Real, and scored a remarkable 450 goals. In that time, he also won two league titles, and four Champions Leagues, including in each of the past three seasons.

It was a bit of a surprise to see him move to Italy this summer. He has been, and was up until the end of last season, a crucial player at Real Madrid, and a man whose name has become associated with Real Madrid in recent years.

There have been suggestions in the past couple of the years that he may be happy to leave Spain, but given his importance to Real, and how much he would cost in terms of transfer fees and wages, a move away always looked unlikely.

By signing for Juventus, he adds to an already impressive front line at the Allianz Stadium. The 33-year-old joins Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Douglas Costa amongst others, to create what on paper looks like one of the strongest attacking line-ups we have seen in world football.

The task for manager Massimiliano Allegri is working out how to fit all these players into this team and get the best out of them. Here are four ways he could do that.

#1 Ronaldo on the left of a front three

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Ronaldo made his name playing out on the left wing for Manchester United, and for the majority of his spell in Spain, he played there. For the last couple of years, he has been playing down the middle for Real Madrid, giving him more opportunities in front of goal. This has also worked as Ronaldo gets older, as despite how fit he still appears to be, he doesn’t put in as much running as he used to do.

But he has his best impact on the game out on the left wing. It allows his to collect the ball a bit deeper, and either create an opportunity for himself, or bring others into play. With the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic available, Juventus have options through the middle, and with Ronaldo on one of the flanks, it could work to get the best out of them as well.