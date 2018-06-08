Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 richest footballers who are among top 50 world's highest-paid athletes

Richest Footballers in the world

sourabh humbarwadi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 18:25 IST
1.69K

Wh
Who is the richest footballer in the world?

Among all the sports in the world, Football is counted as one of the sports which is best-paid sports. Players are transferred from one club to another at mind-boggling amounts and their per week wages are staggering. Apart from this footballers earn a majority of their fees through endorsements which run into billions. 

 Consider the case of Cristiano Ronaldo. He has a lifetime contract with Nike for a whopping $1 billion dollars. Besides that, he is projected to earn around $50 million every year.

It is obvious that their performance on the football ground influences their popularity and in turn their earnings. When such famous players are hired by multinational companies, it helps them to boost their sales so they don't hold back on paying huge paychecks to these footballers. In a recent example, Paul Pogba's arrival at Manchester United helped Adidas clock sales of over £190million in just three weeks.

In this article, we see the richest footballers who have featured in Forbes top 50 of World's highest-paid athletes:

(All figures cited are courtesy Forbes)

#4 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale

Salary/Winnings: $28.6 M

Endorsement: $6 M

Gareth Bale will be remembered in history after his performance against Liverpool which included a sensational bicycle kick, to lead Real Madrid to a record 12th Champions League title. The Welshman has scored in a lot of finals and made a name for himself in big matches.

After his move from Tottenham Spurs in 2013, he has improved his game by several notches. His accurate crosses along with winning balls from the opposition players make him a valuable player. Also, he is known to be one of the quickest footballers in the world.

With Bale raising doubts about his future at Real Madrid, there is a chance that he may return to the Premier League. In case that happens to expect him to ring the cash counters again. He also has an endorsement deal with Adidas which earns him millions of dollars.

