FPL 2021-22 Tips - Brighton & Hove Albion- What to Expect and Whom to Invest in?

Brighton have been decent in the Premier League and have had an average performance in the FPL this season. They have lost the second-lowest number of matches in the entire league, losing only four games out of 19. Brighton have a formidable defense, conceding the fifth-lowest number of goals (20) in the entire league.

If you are new to the Fantasy Premier League, you might be skeptical of investing in Brighton. However, experienced Fantasy Premier League managers know that investing in mid-table teams at the right time with the right fixtures can reap huge rewards.

Why Invest In Brighton in the FPL?

Investing in Brighton will pay off due to the following reasons:

Affordable players - Brighton's most expensive player in Fantasy Premier League, Neil Maupay, is worth a modest £6.5m. The rest of Brighton's players are all worth less than £6.5m. If you have expensive players from big clubs in your fantasy team, you could balance your funds by investing in Brighton's affordable yet resourceful players. Good defensive record - Brighton has the fifth-highest number of clean sheets in the entire league, securing a total of six clean sheets. As mentioned previously, they also have conceded the fifth-lowest number of goals in the league. Such statistics indicate that Brighton's defense can be relied upon. Fantasy Premier League managers love a team with good defensive records. Easy fixtures - The following game weeks are looking bright for Brighton as they have some easy fixtures ahead of them. From game week 22 to game week 28, the only difficult match that they have is against Chelsea. The rest of their fixtures are relatively easy for them, considering their form and defensive prowess.

Whom to Invest in?

Marc Cucurella - Marc Cucurella offers you decent value for money. As a defender, Cucurella wins big for Fantasy Premier League managers as he gets the bonus points whenever Brighton secures a clean sheet. To put things in perspective, Cucurella has scored the fourth-highest number of bonus points in FPL after Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo, and Reece James. Cucurella is very affordable with a valuation of only £5.1m and has scored a total of 65 points. Position - Defender, Value - £5.1m Neal Maupay - Maupay is the star player for Brighton, and quite rightly so, as the team relies heavily on his goal contributions. So, far he has scored seven goals and assisted one more, earning 68 points in total. Maupay has the third-highest number of goals in the forwards category in FPL this season. Position - Forward, Value - £6.5m Leandro Trossard - Trossard is the highest scoring Brighton player in the Fantasy Premier League this season, scoring a total of 70 points. He has scored four goals and assisted one more. To put into context how influential he is on the pitch and in FPL, we have to analyze his ICT rankings. He has an ICT index rank of 20 out of 678 players in the league. Position - Midfielder, Value - £6.1m Robert Sanchez - Robert Sanchez is one of the most popular goalkeepers in the Fantasy Premier League. In fact, he is selected by the second-highest number of Fantasy Premier League managers. 18.3% of the managers have him in their team. He has also won the second-highest number of bonus points in FPL (7). Sanchez is incredibly affordable with a valuation of only £4.6m. This makes him popular amongst FPL managers as most do not like to overspend on goalkeepers. Position - Goalkeeper, Value - £4.6m

What To Expect From Brighton Now?

Brighton have been in relatively good form so far. They won two of their last three matches, including a 3-2 thriller victory at Goodison Park. They also managed to hold Chelsea to a 1-1 draw, away at Stamford Bridge, which is a brilliant result for the Seagulls. Brighton's good run of form is most likely to continue, as they have managed to be consistent.

The department in which Brighton could improve is their attack. They have failed to find those decisive match-winning moments. As a result, Brighton have drawn the highest number of matches (9) in the entire league, which is somewhat disappointing as they could have won quite a few of them.

However, things look bright for Brighton as they have some easy fixtures and are enjoying a good run of form.

It seems like the time is right for an affordable investment in the Brighton players. So, Fantasy Premier League managers, what are you waiting for?

