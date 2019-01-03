×
FPL 2018/19: Differential picks who could pack a punch

Vishnu Rajesh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
97   //    03 Jan 2019, 11:54 IST

Marko Arnautovic is back with a bang!
Marko Arnautovic is back with a bang!

With the hustle bustle of the Christmas season now over, FPL managers can heave a sigh of relief as the fixture frequencies reduce and rotation is now less likely. As the Premier League season spills into its second half, there are templates in place with many managers opting for similar players in their teams.

It is at this time, that the differentials become crucial. Having the right set of differentials at the right time, can propel one's overall rank considerably. Let's quickly take a look at differentials not only at each position, but at different price ranges as well.

Forwards

Marko Arnautovic is finally back for the Hammers and he delivered in style against Brighton, bagging 2 goals to save the game for West Ham. At 6.9, Arnautovic is a terrific FPL prospect and could be a great differential in the short run, before he is shipped in by many managers.

It's hard to ignore Sergio Aguero (11.2) for long. The Argentine spearhead was injured for a brief while, before returning to the squad against Crystal Palace in late December. The striker has found the back of the net once and assisted another in his 3 appearances since. With a huge loss in the percentage selected by FPL managers, it could be the time to get in the Argentine early, who could explode in any game, and at any time!

Jamie Vardy has not been in the limelight as much since the miracle Leicester season back in 2015/16. However, the Englishman has quietly been racking up the goals, having scored 7 goals so far this season. With a paltry 4.4% of managers having bought him, he could be an excellent differential to rely on.

In the lower price range, Watford skipper Troy Deeney (5.8) is a huge threat in front of goal, having scored a brace and assisted a third in his recent fixture against Bournemouth.

IPL
