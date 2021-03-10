FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 28 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will approach Gameweek 28 with the same amount of anticipation and excitement as the previous four Double Gameweeks, with the PL season shaping up for a phenomenal climax.

Premium FPL options like Jamie Vardy and Mohamed Salah are losing their FPL owners after a prolonged period of blanks, and it'll be interesting to see how they fare at the business end of the season.

These transfers also play a huge role in who a lot of FPL managers make captain, with the likes of Harry Kane, Ilkay Gundogan, Son Heung-Min, and of course, Bruno Fernandes, benefitting from sales to Salah or Vardy.

Gameweek 28 could, in fact, be a potential comeback period for Salah and Vardy, who both scored in the reverse fixture against their respective opponents earlier in the season. They'll be up against the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane, and Son Heung-Min.

Say it quietly, but is it time to sell Mohamed Salah? 😬



Our #FPL experts give their thoughts 👇 pic.twitter.com/18roby71lF — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) March 9, 2021

All in all, the captaincy choices of FPL managers will play an even more crucial role from now up till the end of the season. On On that note, let's take a look at the top five FPL captaincy picks for Gameweek 28.

Honorable Mentions:

Jamie Vardy (LEI) (FWD) (£10.2 m) and Timo Werner (CHE) (FWD) (£9.2 m), Raheem Sterling (MCI) (MID) (£11.6 m), Gareth Bale (TOT) (MID) (£9.4 m).

#5 Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) - £12.5 m (vs) WOL(A)

Advertisement

Salah got a 14-point FPL haul in the reverse fixture.

The odds seem to be stacked up against Liverpool and Mo Salah with the Egyptian suffering another blank when the Reds succumbed to a sixth straight home defeat in Gameweek 27. Despite being the top-scorer in the Premier League(17 goals), Salah is the most sold FPL asset heading into Gameweek 28, most likely due to 11 blanks in his last fourteen Gameweeks.

Against a Wolves side that seems determined to rise above mid-table obscurity, Liverpool will have their task cut out and their frontline will look to get back to their old clinical self. One positive sign is that Liverpool have created chances but failed to convert them. Salah is still number one on the Threat index, and if he regains his sharpeness, he could certainly get back among the goals again.

Having registered a goal and an assist in the reverse fixture, Liverpool, as well as FPL managers, will hope that Salah reverts to goalscoring mode, and he certainly has what it takes to do just that.

#4 Son Heung-Min (TOT) (MID) - £9.6 m (vs) ARS (A)

Son Heung-Min.

A revitalized Spurs side will take on Arsenal in the North London derby in FPL Gameweek 28, and Son will look to get on the scoresheet in this game. Son hasn't been able to replicate his success from earlier in the season, and has had just four attacking returns in the last eleven Gameweeks.

Advertisement

📈 Most-owned players in #FPL:



57.0% - Bruno Fernandes

55.1% - Son Heung-min

51.7% - Patrick Bamford

40.3% - Emiliano Martinez



👀 How many do you own? pic.twitter.com/rQk9gzyg7f — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) March 9, 2021

Part of the reason would be that he's no longer playing ahead of Kane, with the Englishman moving to a more advanced position, and Son and Bale playing on the flanks behind him. This, however, doesn't lessen Son's FPL potential too much, with him creating a lot of goalscoring chances while still getting some of his own.

He can trouble the constantly changing Arsenal defense with his runs in behind and can repeat his heroics from the reverse fixture earlier this season.

1 / 2 NEXT