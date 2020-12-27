FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 16 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will have to prepare for another Gameweek less than 24 hours after the conclusion of Gameweek 16. It kicks off on Monday evening with a clash between Crystal Palace and Leicester City at Selhurst Park.

With such a hectic schedule, FPL managers need to be careful with their captaincy decisions and choose players who start games. With Blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19 fast approaching, FPL managers should find the right balance between developing their teams for those Gameweeks while balancing returns for these Gameweeks.

On that note, let's take a look at the top 5 best FPL captaincy choices for Gameweek 16.

Honorable Mentions: Patrick Bamford (LEE) (FWD) (£6.4 m), and Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (MID) (£11.9 m).

#5 Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (MID) £11.0 m (vs) WOL(H)

Fernandes has been in good form this season.

Wolves have always been a tricky opponent to face, and they've been very unpredictable this season, especially against top opponents. However, Bruno Fernandes' outstanding form this season makes it impossible to overlook him as an FPL captaincy option for Gameweek 16.

Fernandes recorded a 17-point FPL haul in a home fixture against Leeds, and that should provide some confidence to his many FPL backers. While Wolves won't be that easy to break down, Fernandes should get some FPL returns in this fixture.

#4 Son Heung-Min (TOT) (MID) — £9.6 m (vs) FUL(H)

Can Son reignite his early-season form?

Son has slowed down after a whirlwind start to the FPL season, but he still has a pretty great record going into Gameweek 16. A home fixture against Fulham gives him a great opportunity to add to his goal tally. While he has been more prolific in away games, his record of three goals and two assists in home games isn't bad either.

Fulham has certainly improved defensively, and have conceded just four goals in the last five matches. This Spurs team is, however, capable of capitalizing on even the slightest mistakes with their clinical finishing. Son, with his great goal-scoring record, is a great FPL captaincy option.

#3 Sadio Mane (LIV) (MID) — £11.9 m (vs) NEW(A)

Mane has regained his mojo.

Sadio Mane continues to be a great FPL captaincy option in this nice run of fixtures for Liverpool. He has got back to form with some attacking returns in the last couple of Gameweeks and should deliver against a leaky Newcastle defense. He has netted thrice in the two teams' last two meetings and is likely to find the net once more, given the form Liverpool are in.

He's a great differential captaincy option, considering that he's owned by just over 7.5% of FPL managers.

#2 Harry Kane (TOT) (FWD) - £11.0 m (vs) FUL(H)

Harry Kane has been a very consistent FPL asset.

Harry Kane is among the top players in the league for goal involvements this season. He has blanked in very few encounters this season and has a pretty good record in home encounters as well. With some other top FPL captaincy options having some tricky fixtures this Gameweek, Kane is a rather dependable FPL captaincy option.

#1 Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) - £12.5 m (vs) NEW(A)

Mo Salah(R) has been in phenomenal FPL form this season.

Given his great form this season, there needn't be much of an explanation as to why Salah is the best FPL captaincy option. After a season in which he scored just four away goals, the Egyptian already has seven goals and two assists in away games.

Liverpool have also been in red-hot form and is going strong at the top of the Premier League table. FPL managers can and should back Mohamed Salah to deliver with the captain's armband