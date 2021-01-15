FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 19 | FPL Tips

After a rather low-scoring Blank Gameweek 18, FPL managers will be hoping for a big score in Double Gameweek 19. There has been a lot of uncertainty over the scheduling of fixtures owing to some complications involving FA Cup clashes and COVID-19 cases.

However, with the fixtures finalized, FPL managers can turn their full focus onto Double Gameweek 19 that contains a whopping fifteen games, with eleven teams having two fixtures and Everton having a blank.

Considering the high ceiling of points in this Gameweek, captaining the right FPL asset can make all the difference. On that note, let's take a look at the top five FPL captaincy choices for Gameweek 19.

Honorable Mentions: Jamie Vardy (LEI) (FWD) (£10.2 m), and Son Heung-min (TOT) (MID) (£9.8 m)

#5 Harry Kane (TOT) (FWD) - £11.1 m (vs) SHU(A)

Harry Kane.

In-form Harry Kane is a decent FPL option to consider as an armband option in Gameweek 19. While teams having a Double Gameweek certainly have a high points potential, one shouldn't ignore the potential present in teams that have a single fixture.

Kane has the highest number of attacking returns this season (22), and given how consistent he has been, one would expect him to reward those FPL managers who decide to hand him the armband.

#4 Marcus Rashford (MUN) (MID) - £9.6 m (vs) LIV(A), FUL(A)

Rashford is a good FPL option to give the captain's armband to.

Marcus Rashford's prolific away form makes him an attractive FPL option to give the armband to. He even returned an assist in Blank Gameweek 18 when the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Son blanked. In fact, only one of his twelve attacking returns has come in home games.

Manchester United's fixtures in the Double Gameweek also enhances his potential to deliver FPL returns. The Red Devils' counter-attacks could be effective against a team like Liverpool, while Fulham is a team that can be broken down by United.