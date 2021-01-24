FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 20 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will be looking ahead at the remainder of the season, with the season having reached the halfway point after the conclusion of Gameweek 19. Many FPL managers will look to carry on the good run after a predominantly successful Double Gameweek 19.

However, injuries to key FPL assets Kevin De Bruyne and Jamie Vardy may have thrown a wrench into the plans of a lot of FPL managers. While there are some good replacements available, it remains to be seen if all of them can be viable FPL captaincy options.

With teams like Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur facing off this Gameweek, the amount of good captaincy options has reduced. However, selecting the right FPL captain could help managers gain a lot of ranks. On that note, let's take a look at the top five FPL captaincy choices for Gameweek 20.

Honorable Mentions: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) (£12.5 m), Michail Antonio (WHU) (FWD) (£6.3 m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) (MID) (£11.3 m), and Harry Kane (TOT) (FWD) (£11.1 m)

#5 Patrick Bamford (LEE) (FWD) - £6.7 m (vs) NEW(A)

Patrick Bamford.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United will look to make a strong comeback after their 0-1 loss to Brighton in Gameweek 19. The last time both these sides met, Leeds won 5-2 at Elland Road, and star striker Patrick Bamford got two assists in the game. He's among the best budget FPL forwards in the game, with ten goals and five assists so far this season.

A fired up, and well-rested Leeds United team should once again rake in the goals against a leaky Newcastle defense, and Bamford should profit from it.

Advertisement

#4 Son Heung-Min (TOT) (MID) - £9.7 m (vs) LIV(H)

Son Heung-Min.

With 139 FPL points this season, Son Heung-Min is the third-highest FPL point-scorer. After an explosive start to the season, Son's rate of returns slightly slowed down despite not blanking in a lot of games. A fixture against a team like Liverpool will be ideal for someone like Son, given Tottenham's counter-attacking style of football and Liverpool's high-line.

Son should explode as he did against teams like Manchester City, Manchester United, or even Liverpool when they met earlier in the season. It's due to this that Son is higher up the FPL captaincy pecking order for Gameweek 20.