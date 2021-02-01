FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 22 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will be looking forward to Gameweek 22 after a rather torrid Gameweek 21 that saw plenty of rotation.

Popular FPL assets like Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Joao Cancelo and John Stones didn't play a single minute in Gameweek 21.

This also highlighted the importance of selecting the right vice-captain in your FPL team, with some managers reaping the rewards of having a safe back-up.

With Chelsea facing Tottenham Hotspur, the number of viable captaincy options is reduced, even though the main big hitters from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United remain solid picks.

On that note, let's take a look at the top 5 FPL captaincy choices for Gameweek 22.

Honorable Mentions: Joao Cancelo (MCI) (DEF) (£5.9 m), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) (MID) (£5.8 m), and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE).

#5 Harvey Barnes (LEI) (MID) - £6.9 m (vs) FUL(A)

Harvey Barnes has been in fine form in the last few games

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes is a decent FPL captaincy shoutout for Gameweek 22. He has been in fine form over the last seven gameweeks, scoring four goals and supplying two assists. He has recorded an attacking return in each of his last four matches and looks set to add to that tally when the Foxes travel to Craven Cottage in Gameweek 22.

Brendan Rogers' men will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Leeds United, and Barnes should deliver a good performance both for his team as well as for FPL managers.

#4 Son Heung-Min (TOT) (MID) - £9.8 m (vs) CHE(H)

Son Heung-Min (R) will have to shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility in Harry Kane(L)'s absence.

Son Heung-Min is likely to lead the line when Spurs take on Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in Gameweek 22.

Son has been one of the best players this season and is among the best FPL assets this season. He has done pretty well when Harry Kane is injured, especially when playing as a lone striker.

While Spurs' upcoming fixture may not seem easy on paper, Son has done really well against the big opponents this season, scoring against teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

His clinical finishing and lightning-quick speed should earn him get some attacking returns in this game, to the delight of his FPL owners.