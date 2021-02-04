FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 23 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will be looking forward to Gameweek 23 to carry on the positive momentum that has been created over the last couple of Gameweeks. With a much-anticipated clash between Liverpool and Manchester City this Gameweek, the pool of viable FPL captaincy options does shrink.

Bruno Fernandes' return to form and an in-form Manchester United team will be the main captaincy candidates in Gameweek 23. Options from teams like Aston Villa and West Ham are also good contenders for the captain's armband.

On that note, let's get into the:

Top 5 FPL captaincy picks for Gameweek 23

Honorable Mentions: Jack Grealish (AVL) (MID) (£7.8 m), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) (MID) (£5.9 m), and Callum Wilson (NEW) (FWD) (£6.8 m).

#5 Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) - £12.7 m (vs) MCI(H)

Mohamed Salah.

After suffering another shock defeat to Brighton, Liverpool and Mohamed Salah will be motivated to get a positive result against Manchester City. Despite not finding the net often, Salah has had good underlying stats all along, and he should come back to his clinical finishing self in this game.

He has a pretty decent record against Manchester City and scored in the reverse fixture earlier this season. With the title potentially on the line for Liverpool, expect Salah to be on target both for the Reds as well as for FPL managers.

#4 Patrick Bamford (LEE) (FWD) - £6.6 m (vs) CRY(H)

Bamford(second from Right) scored a stunning goal against Leicester.

Patrick Bamford has bounced back really well from a dry spell with 20 FPL points in the last two Gameweeks. A home fixture against Crystal Palace presents him with an ideal opportunity to add to that tally. Leeds promises goals whenever they take the field, and Bamford has been a very consistent contributor all through the season.

He found the net against Palace earlier this season and will look to do so once more, and get some FPL points for his owners.