FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 31 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will look to follow up a decent Gameweek 30 with some good FPL returns in Gameweek 31. Harry Kane delivered for most FPL managers who handed him the armband in Gameweek 30, so it'll be intriguing to see who'll be the most popular armband option this week and how they could fare.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min of Spurs will take on Bruno Fernandes' Manchester United this Gameweek. A 6-1 repeat is unlikely to happen, as both teams have adopted a cautious approach against other top-six teams since that game.

That considerably reduces the number of viable FPL captaincy options for this week.

Top five FPL captaincy options for Week 31:

Manchester City's fixture with Leeds United looks like an exciting one. However, Pep Guardiola's statement on extensive player rotation doesn't bode well for Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan starting this week. That's because the duo played the full 90 minutes against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five FPL captaincy choices for Gameweek 31.

Honourable Mentions:

Sadio Mane (LIV) (MID) (£ 11.8 million), Jesse Lingard (WHU) (MID) (£6.3 million), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) (MID) (£11.4 million) and Harry Kane (TOT) (FWD) (£11.7 million).

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (MID)- £11.9 million vs LEE (H)

Advertisement

De Bruyne (right) was on the scoresheet for Manchester City against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

I'm placing Kevin De Bruyne last on the list because he could be benched for this game. While Pep Guardiola might opt to field his talisman against an energetic Leeds side, his comments on managing players' workload over four different competitions means the Belgian may not start.

Nevertheless, if he does play, he would rack up the points for FPL managers. De Bruyne has been in fine form and was Manchester City's best player in the first leg of their Champions League tie with Dortmund. He has shone in his advanced role and is on a fine goal-scoring run for club and country.

If he does play, his FPL owners are likely to be rewarded with a sizeable points haul. But the risk of a premium asset like him getting benched is something to consider as well.

#4 Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (MID) - £11.6 million (vs) TOT (A)

Bruno Fernandes netted a penalty in Man Utd's 1-6 defeat to Spurs earlier this season.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has been a solid FPL captaincy pick throughout the season.

He has what it takes to emerge with a decent FPL haul, even in a potentially cagey game for Manchester United. United would be wary of over-committing and getting struck on the counter by Tottenham Hotspur.

The most points per match:



1️⃣ Lingard - 8.5

2️⃣ Kane - 7.3

3️⃣ Fernandes - 7.1

4️⃣ Hause - 7.0

5️⃣ Stones - 6.8#FPL pic.twitter.com/fSJ6j9yNim — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) April 7, 2021

Advertisement

However, Spurs haven't been the defensive force that Jose Mourinho managed to create at his former clubs. They rank tenth in xGA (expected goals against), while United are fourth.

Considering that Tottenham Hotspur leaked two against Newcastle, Manchester United should find a way through Spurs' defence. If they do, Fernandes is very likely to be involved. He scored a goal in his two meetings against Spurs, and he could do so again and reward his FPL owners.

1 / 2 NEXT