FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 32 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will be excited at the prospect of another Double Gameweek as Gameweek 32 will see Spurs play twice. Gameweek 31 saw some popular FPL assets blank while some new budget options emerged. The likes of Jesse Lingard and Kelechi Iheanacho have been consistent enough to be considered captaincy picks.

This week, the #FPLPod team want to know...



Which 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙚 #DGW32 players are the most important to own? 🤔#FPL pic.twitter.com/jtTR6WgC7x — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) April 13, 2021

The main dilemma for FPL managers in Gameweek 32 will be to decide whether to go for the enticing single-fixture captaincy options or to play it safe and go with one of Spurs' FPL assets. With Salah facing Leeds United and Jamie Vardy facing West Brom, there are quite a few decent FPL captaincy choices for this Gameweek.

Let's take a look at the top five FPL captaincy choices for Gameweek 32.

Honorable Mentions: Sadio Mane (LIV) (MID) (£11.8 m), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (MID) (£12.0 m), Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) (FWD) (£8.3 m), and Kelechi Iheanacho (LEI) (FWD) (£5.9 m).

#5 Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (MID) - £11.6 m (vs) BUR (H)

Can Bruno Fernandes get back to form against Burnley?

Bruno Fernandes is still the highest FPL points scorer this season, despite slowing down over the last five Gameweeks. However, United have found a way to win games and head into this match with some wind behind their sails.

Fernandes often gets into point-scoring streaks, and this game looks like one in which he could begin another one. United embark on a run of good fixtures from this game, and while Burnley are very tight defensively, Fernandes has it in him to produce a decent FPL haul in this game.

Advertisement

#4 Jesse Lingard (WHU) (MID) - £6.4 m (vs) NEW (A)

Jesse Lingard has been a phenomenal FPL asset.

Jesse Lingard has been a revelation at West Ham this season, and his excellent form means he's hard to ignore as an FPL captaincy option. He has scored eight goals and supplied four FPL assists in just nine starts.

West Ham have been free-scoring off late and managed to win by outscoring their opponents rather than resilience at the back. Lingard has been the driving force in their attack and has scored four goals and provided two assists in their last three games.

🆕 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱-𝘁𝗵𝗲-𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀



Pitchside view of @JesseLingard's first goal is the one! 🔥



Rewatch Sunday's win over Leicester City from an exclusive angle ⬇️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 13, 2021

With no Michail Antonio in the side, Lingard is the talisman of this West Ham side. He's also likely to be on penalties, with Declan Rice, Michail Antonio, and Mark Noble all ruled out due to injuries. He could get another solid FPL haul this Gameweek.

1 / 2 NEXT