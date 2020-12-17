FPL 2020-21: 5 best FPL captain choices for Gameweek 14 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will be keeping busy this week as they prepare for the third FPL Gameweek in six days. Gameweek 14 kicks off on Saturday evening, just one day after the conclusion of Gameweek 13.

Gameweek 14 represents another turning point in the fixtures for certain teams, and FPL managers will have to make some important decisions ahead of the deadline. FPL managers will also have to take into account blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19 for their future transfers.

Given how the last couple of Gameweeks have been, captaincy decisions aren't going to be that easy for FPL managers. Plenty of lower-half teams have produced strong performances against the Top Six, and picking the right FPL captain isn't easy for everyone. So, with that in mind, let's now take a look at the top 5 best FPL captaincy choices for Gameweek 14.

Honorable Mentions: Jack Grealish (AVL) (MID) (£7.8 m), Callum Wilson (NEW) (FWD) (£6.6 m), and Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (MID) (£11.9 m).

#5 Sadio Mane (LIV) (MID) - £11.9 m (vs) CRY(A)

Sadio Mane is a great FPL differential.

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane is a good differential option to consider for your Gameweek 14 armband. Mane has been overlooked due to Salah's popularity and finds himself in just 8% of FPL teams. While he has pretty good underlying stats, his finishing hasn't been as clinical as in previous seasons. He has, in fact, not found the net in the last seven games.

A game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park could provide him with the opportunity to regain his mojo. Mane has a terrific record against Palace and has scored in each of Liverpool's last five meetings against the side.

Given that he's not far behind Salah when it comes to his underlying stats, this could be the Gameweek where Mane breaks his goal drought.

#4 Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (MID) - (£11.0 m) (vs) LEE (H)

Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes is a good FPL option to consider giving your captain's armband to in Gameweek 14. The Portuguese midfielder doesn't have as prolific a home record as he does away, but he has done decently well so far. The fact that United faces an attack-minded Leeds United side increases the chances of Fernandes getting a lot of attacking FPL returns.

Leeds has the worst defensive record in away games according to xGA stats. In six away games, the Lilywhites have an xGA of 13.68, that is, more than two goals a game. The match is expected to be a highly open encounter, and that makes Fernandes a really good FPL option for this Gameweek.