FPL 2020-21: 5 Best FPL Captain choices for Gameweek 11 | FPL Tips

Gameweek 11 of FPL begins on Saturday with a clash between Everton and Burnley. This change in the Gameweek deadline comes after the postponement of the fixture between Newcastle and Aston Villa owing to a COVID-19 related issue.

ℹ️ Following the postponement of Aston Villa’s match with Newcastle, the GW11 #FPL deadline is now 11:00 GMT on Saturday 5 December https://t.co/dj79F4Xf0Y — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) December 1, 2020

This throws a wrench into the plans of a lot of FPL managers who had popular assets from both teams. Jack Grealish (AVL) (MID) (£7.7 m), Callum Wilson (NEW) (FWD) (£6.5 m), and Emiliano Martinez (AVL) (GK) (£4.8 m) are some of the popular FPL options that will blank this Gameweek.

With FPL managers potentially losing some of their top performers, they will want to make sure that they get their captaincy choices right on the money. There are some very good FPL captaincy options this week. Let's now take a look at the top 5 best FPL captaincy choices for Gameweek 11.

Timo Werner is a good FPL captaincy option.

Chelsea's Timo Werner is a great FPL captaincy option to consider for Gameweek 11. After a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Spurs last week, Chelsea went back to scoring goals for fun and won 4-0 away to Sevilla in the Champions League. Werner was rested for that fixture and only made an appearance as a substitute.

He's fresh and fit to play in the weekend's match against Leeds United in what promises to be a goal-filled game. Werner has the highest threat and ICT Index stats from Chelsea, and has, to an extent, been underperforming compared to his xG stats.

He should get plenty of chances to score against Leeds, and will be looking to convert them this time around. Given his high potential for FPL points, Werner is a great captaincy choice.

#4 Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) - £12.2 m (vs) WOL(H)

Mo Salah got an assist in Gameweek 10.

Mohamed Salah will look to find the net for the first time after recovering from coronavirus. The Egyptian was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet against Brighton in GW 10 and wouldn't have liked being taken off early. It will make him all the more determined to put in a good performance against Wolves in FPL Gameweek 11.

While Wolves will be a tad tricky to break down, Liverpool's attacking form has been pretty good this season, and the advent of Diogo Jota has only added to their goal-scoring abilities. Salah has always been a dependable FPL captain whenever he's fit, and he should perform well in Gameweek 11 as well.