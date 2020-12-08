FPL 2020-21: 5 Best FPL captain choices for Gameweek 12 | FPL Tips

Gameweek 12 of FPL sets in motion a hectic schedule that extends till after New Year, and FPL managers will look to get their teams right for the upcoming fixtures.

FPL managers will choose the premium FPL options for their teams over this period and will also be looking to strengthen their bench to cover for the absence of some players.

A (mostly) excellent week for the most-popular #FPL captains:



6pts - Fernandes

14pts - De Bruyne

8pts - Vardy

14pts - Salah

6pts - Calvert-Lewin

12pts - Kane

13pts - Son

5pts - Werner

2pts - Aubameyang

4pts - Mahrez pic.twitter.com/Zarhn1GXm0 — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) December 7, 2020

The main focus for FPL managers will, however, be the captaincy choice for FPL Gameweek 12. The decision will be a little more complicated because Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne will go head-to-head in the Manchester derby.

This does allow FPL managers to consider some other captaincy choices, with teams like Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, and Liverpool having some enticing fixtures.

Let's now take a look at the top 5 best FPL captaincy choices for Gameweek 11.

Honorable Mentions: Harry Kane (TOT) (FWD) (£10.9 m), Danny Ings (SOU) (FWD) (£8.3 m), and Callum Wilson (NEW) (FWD) (£6.6 m)

#5 Jamie Vardy (LEI) (FWD)- £10.3 m (vs) BHA(H)

Jamie Vardy netted a late winner in FPL Gameweek 11

Jamie Vardy continues to be a great FPL captaincy choice over this good run of fixtures for Leicester City.

The Foxes' striker scored a late winner against Sheffield United to reward his owners with an 8-point FPL haul. He'll look to find the net once again when Leicester take on Brighton in Gameweek 12.

SCOUT: The most-captained forward of GW11 leaves it late for the 766,006 #FPL managers who handed him the armband



Jamie Vardy now has 8 goals and 2 assists on the road this season#SHULEI pic.twitter.com/E6M3H2zlsv — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) December 6, 2020

Vardy hasn't been as prolific in home games as he has been in away games. However, he does have a goal and an assist in his last two home games, and he'll look to extend that run into this Gameweek.

While Leicester has had some defensive issues, they have done alright on the attacking front, and Vardy is a decent FPL captaincy option.

#4 Sadio Mane (LIV) (MID) - £12.0 m (vs) FUL(A)

Sadio Mane recorded an assist in Gameweek 11

Sadio Mane hasn't been able to match Mo Salah in this FPL season despite getting the better scoring opportunities. The Senegal international is among the most clinical finishers in the league and shouldn't be missing out on these opportunities for long.

He recorded an assist in Gameweek 11 and will look to add to his tally of FPL points in away games. While Salah has the added advantage of being on penalties, Mane is a great attacker and should get a huge FPL haul this Gameweek.