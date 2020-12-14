FPL 2020-21: 5 best FPL captain choices for Gameweek 13 | FPL Tips

FPL managers are in for a busy couple of weeks. The deadline for Gameweek 13 is on Tuesday evening, less than 48 hours from the conclusion of Gameweek 12.

FPL managers have a lot to consider before deciding on their captaincy and transfer choices, with teams likely to rest some key players to manage their workload.

With Liverpool and Spurs taking on each other, the captaincy appeal of FPL assets such as Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) (£12.3 m) and Son Heung-Min (TOT) (MID)(£9.6 m) has reduced.

FPL managers will have a hard time figuring out the right captaincy options for Gameweek 13. With that in mind, we have compiled a list of the top 5 best FPL captaincy choices that players can make for the upcoming gameweek.

Honorable Mentions: Timo Werner (CHE) (FWD) (£9.5 m), Callum Wilson (NEW) (FWD) (£6.6 m).

#5 Jack Grealish (AVL) (MID)- £7.8 m (vs) BUR(H)

Grealish has produced some sensational FPL hauls this season.

Jack Grealish is among the top FPL midfielders heading into Gameweek 13. While he hasn't been very consistent this season, a home fixture against Burnley seems like a great fixture to select your captain from.

Grealish has the second-highest threat stats among FPL midfielders and while he hasn't always delivered the end product, his underlying stats have been pretty good this season.

While Villa has done pretty well when it comes to their xG stats, Burnley hasn't been defending too well, and their xGA stats reflect that.

Despite the risk of him blanking, Grealish's explosive points-potential leaves him in good stead ahead of FPL Gameweek 13.

#4 Jamie Vardy (LEI) (FWD)- £10.3 m (vs) BHA(H)

Jamie Vardy got 13 FPL points in Gameweek 12.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy is another FPL option who is a decent captaincy pick for Gameweek 13.

While both Vardy and the Foxes haven't fared that well in home games, a fixture against an unconvincing Everton defense is too appealing to ignore.

Jamie Vardy has had a hand in 15 goals in 11 #PL apps this season (10 goals, 5 #FPL assists)#LEIBHA pic.twitter.com/lnKiwVhrRr — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) December 13, 2020

Vardy has ten goals and five assists this season and is the second-highest point-scoring FPL forward. He certainly has what it takes to get a huge FPL haul in Gameweek 13 and is a good captaincy choice.