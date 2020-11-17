FPL 2020-21: 5 Best FPL Captain choices for Gameweek 9 | FPL Tips

Gameweek 9 of FPL is upon us, with Premier League action returning to our screens after the international break. FPL managers have a lot of decisions to make considering the turn of fixtures for Spurs and Manchester City. Plenty of injuries and COVID-19 related absences might influence FPL managers' transfer decisions.

However, the most important decision in FPL has always been on who to give the captain's armband to. With Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) (£12.2 m) ruled out of this Gameweek, and Spurs facing Manchester City, FPL managers might have to turn to other FPL options to captain.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the:

5 best FPL captaincy choices for Gameweek 9

Honorable Mentions: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) (MID) (£11.7 m), and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE) (FWD) (£7.8 m)

#5 Jack Grealish (AVL) (MID)- £7.5 m (vs) BHA(H)

Grealish(L) has formed a great relationship with Barkley(C) and Watkins(R).

Jack Grealish is a great FPL captaincy choice for Gameweek 9. Villa takes on Brighton at home, and they'll look to continue their dream start to the season. Grealish has done very well in his side's home games this season. He has three goals and five assists in four home matches, aggregating 43 FPL points.

"For the past 24 hours I've just been watching clips of my favourite players...De Bruyne, Coutinho, loads of players in my position."



Jack Grealish reveals how he prepared for his first competitive England appearance. pic.twitter.com/ZBosOKPef4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 15, 2020

Grealish has the second-highest threat among FPL midfielders, second only to Salah. With striker Watkins in good form as well, Grealish has the chance to register goals as well as assists in this game. He performed well for the England national team and will look to carry on the form for his club.

#4 Jamie Vardy (LEI) (FWD)- £10.1 m (vs) LIV(A)

Vardy scored a hat-trick against Manchester City.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy will be a top FPL captaincy option for the next few Gameweeks. Brendan Rogers' side takes on Liverpool, who have been plagued by injuries.

Vardy, who won the Golden Boot last season, is joint-top for goals scored this season as well. While five of those goals have been from the penalty spot, his FPL owners can take heart from the fact that Liverpool has conceded three penalties this season.

Jamie Vardy made his Premier League debut at 27 years old, two seasons before he was playing Non-League football.



Now, only 20 players in the competition's entire history have scored more goals than him and he's not stopping yet.



A modern great. 🍾 pic.twitter.com/bXMtIHUDUO — William Hill (@WilliamHill) November 8, 2020

His non-penalty xG stats aren't great, but Vardy has been someone who has consistently outperformed these stats. He can trouble the Liverpool high-line with his runs in behind, and given their injury concerns, Vardy could be in for a bumper haul and is a great FPL captaincy option.